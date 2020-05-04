Former Oculus exclusive Vader Immortal heads to PlayStation VR this summer

Vader Immortal – the previously exclusive Oculus VR Star Wars ILMxLAB experience: Coming to PlayStation VR this summer. The three episodes of the series will be grouped into a single purchase collected for the port.

Designed as an episodic virtual reality narrative experience, Vader Immortal Puts players in the digital shoes of a smuggler who is embroiled in a larger outline of the infamous villain. The story sees players work with the Dark Lord of the Sith and eventually confront him.

The story, which was written by screenwriter David S. Goyer, is considered part of the expansion Star Wars canon, and it develops as a personal Star Wars theme park, according to a review by The edgeIt's Adi Robertson. So far, however, the only way to experience Vader Immortal has been owning an Oculus headset. The release of PSVR this summer will finally change that, making the title more accessible to a broader group of players.

There is no exact price or release date for the PSVR port of Vader Immortal, but it will come later this summer.