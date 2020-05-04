For the India concert I helped to collect Rs. Rs 52 million for relief COVID-19

Several eminent celebrities from around the world gathered last night for a home concert. An initiative of Give India, this digital concert was organized to raise funds for frontline workers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lineup for this show was massive with names like Shah Rukh Khan, Bryan Adams, Will Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Ranveer Singh, Lily Singh, Jonas Brothers, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more who acted on screen and spread information about the virus.

Proving to be a great success, Karan Johar, who led this concert, announced that there was a total of Rs. Rs 52 million was raised for relief. A total of Rs. Rs 4.3 million was raised through donations from Facebook and Rs. Rs 47.77 million was raised through corporate donations.

Proceeds from this initiative will go to Give India for relief work during the shutdown.