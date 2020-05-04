Focus sets digital date for Tracee Ellis Ross / Dakota Johnson Music Pic – Up News Info

Focus Features has changed the theatrical release originally scheduled for May 8 for the Nisha Ganatra-directed drama The High Note, which will be released on demand on May 29. Set in the world of the Los Angeles music scene, the movie Working Title stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson.

Written by Flora Greeson, the story follows Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent and ego have reached incredible heights, and Maggie (Johnson), her overworked personal assistant. While caught running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace's manager (played by Ice Cube) presents her with an option that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman and Diplo co-star. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produced the photo with executive producers Nathan Kelly and Alexandra Loewy.

Earlier today, Ross donned a special outfit and went to his Instagram to announce the "renewed" release date.

