First Pixel 4a camera review comes out before phone announcement – BGR

The first Pixel 4a camera review is live on YouTube weeks before the actual launch of the phone.

A YouTuber from Cuba got a Pixel 4a and shared several camera samples that reveal the capabilities of the phone's camera.

The Pixel 4a will deliver photos in line with what is expected from the Pixel line, as the phone features the same camera hardware and software as its predecessors.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Google is about to launch its new mid-range Pixel phone, and it wouldn't be a regular launch without video reviews of the unannounced phone set to hit YouTube weeks before the official reveal. The Pixel 4a has already appeared in a series of leaks, and we already know that it will come in one size and cost $ 399 when it launches later this month. The cheaper Pixel 4 variation comes with a big update, as well as several compromises that helped Google keep costs down. Even the Pixel 4a's main camera won't match the Pixel 4, but the phone will still take remarkable photos. The first video review of the device says so.

YouTuber Julio Lusson posted samples of the Pixel 4a camera a few days ago, before releasing a clip demonstrating the capabilities of the phone's camera.

Over the weekend, he posted a full video review on YouTube, as well as a written version of it on TecnoLikePlus. Both are in Spanish, but YouTube and Google Translate subtitles should help you get to the bottom. What really matters are the camera samples, of which there are many. The review looks at both the main camera and the selfie, and looks at various modes, from regular lighting conditions to interior lighting and night photography. Astrophotography supports the Pixel 4a as well, which is no surprise considering the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a also support this shooting mode. Zoom samples and portrait mode samples are also provided, and the overall conclusion seems to be that at least the Pixel 4a will be a reliable camera.

Google will embed most of its photography experience in this affordable device, and make the most of the single-lens camera that feels out of place in today's landscape. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a is supposed to be a budget phone, and that secondary telephoto lens found on the Pixel 4 probably had to be cut. Choosing the Pixel 4a also means you will lose the best quality Pixel 4 and 3D facial recognition support and Motion Sense radar system, as well as wireless charging. You will get a much better design and a fingerprint sensor.

%MINIFYHTML0e1799b6547a83cf59f0de0463dd45b612%

Returning to the camera review, Julio sent xda-developers The actual specifications of the main camera. The phone features a 12.2-megapixel IMX363 sensor from Sony, with an f / 1.73 aperture lens and a pixel size of 1.4 µm. The camera matches the primary sensor on Pixel 4, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera with f / 2.0 aperture and a pixel size of 1.14 µm. This is the same selfie sensor that Google used in Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. In other words, Google is using almost the same hardware and software to power the Pixel 4a's camera experience, and that is further proof that the Pixel 4a should produce great photos.

As for these early Pixel 4a camera samples, check out the full review below and make up your mind. The review, however, does not show the phone's video recording capabilities.