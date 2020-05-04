Firefighters, paramedics concerned about the use of KN95 masks

Firefighters still respond in a time of need, and many operate ambulances and perform EMS jobs, but the face masks they wear may not completely protect them from COVID-19.

Laboratory tests within the Massachusetts Institute of Technology indicate that some KN95 masks, which are used in some cases when the recommended supply of N95 is depleted, are not as effective at filtering out harmful particles.

The US Food and Drug Administration. USA It established a 95 percent filtration standard for N95 masks, which are regulated by the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). USA and prevention. Some KN95 filter between 80 and 90 percent, according to the state, and some are lower, with 28 percent and 52 percent.

KN95s are regulated by the Chinese government. Under an emergency order, the FDA has allowed the use of the masks in the United States. USA If there is a shortage of approved N95 masks and if the KN95 meets certain standards. The CDC also approves its use as an alternative if certain criteria are met.

For those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, its use is troubling. Massachusetts Professional Firefighters, which represents about 12,000 firefighters statewide, wants its members to know that if they use a KN95, it may not work as well as an N95, according to union president Richard MacKinnon Jr.

"We want to emphasize that our members should be in N95 masks, however, if due to the depleted amount of N95, if they have to use the KN95, they at least know they are not at the level of an N95, MacKinnon told Boston.com in a recent phone interview.

In comparison, he said KN95s are more effective than a surgical mask.

That doesn't mean that men and women who operate ambulances or rush to put out fires will stop doing so.

"It's almost like a time of war, you adapt and do what you have to do to survive," said MacKinnon. "We will continue to respond. We swore an oath to protect the communities we serve, we knew there were risks and dangers in taking this job."

Of the 223 local fire departments that have union firefighters, about 70 percent have fire-based EMS, MacKinnon said. This means they also perform ambulance transportation and EMS in addition to fire fighting.

"We are in close contact in residences across the state with COVID positive patients, with suspected COVID positive patients, with patients who have not been screened," he said. "We are getting in touch, we are providing emergency care for these patients, like in many ways an (emergency room)."

Some departments also have paramedics who provide advanced life support, or ALS, and perform intubations and other life-saving procedures, according to MacKinnon.

"This is why the need for our members to be equipped with an N95 mask is so important, just like healthcare workers in hospitals," he said.

MacKinnon recently heard from Cambridge firefighters that they had KN95 masks tested at MIT. The results showed that the masks filtered between 70 and 80 percent.

The state also conducted tests on KN95s there. The tests conducted at MIT were not accredited by NIOSH, the state said.

More specifically, MIT Professor Gregory Rutledge, who offered to use his lab to analyze the masks, said the test "is not the equivalent,quot; of what NIOSH does. However, he said the tests "are designed to mimic as closely as possible,quot; what is done in a government-approved facility.

%MINIFYHTMLea4008d07d9e2bda843d549fa50143a112%

While MIT tests cannot assess whether an N95 or KN95 is properly sealed against the face, he told MIT News in a question and answer session that the laboratory can verify the leak and the low pressure drop, both of which are required for a mask to function properly.

As of Thursday, Rutledge's lab had tested more than 40 different types of KN95 obtained from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

"We can compare their performance in our test with that of certified N95 respirators and quickly distinguish those that could pass N95 certification from those that would not," he said. “The latter group remains valuable in non-critical situations, but it is important to know that health workers and first-line responders to the pandemic are obtaining the best protection available. "

The results?

"So far, about a third of the KN95s we've tested appear to be working as advertised." he said.

Approximately 60 fire departments with union member firefighters had received KN95 masks since last week, MacKinnon said. The union wants them to have real N95 masks, but they know they may not be there.

"I don't know if anyone could have anticipated the need for this type (personal protective equipment) in the amounts we need," he said. "I insist that no one holds them back and says they can't have them. They just aren't there."

Meanwhile, of the 12,000 firefighters represented, 191 tested positive for COVID-19, MacKinnon said. More than 400 are quarantined and more than 1,500 have been tested for the virus. More than 3,000 have been exposed to the virus so far.

According to MacKinnon, there are places where firefighters can stay if they choose not to go home after work and risk exposing their families.

He also said that returning to work has posed a challenge for some. A firefighter needs to be symptom free for three days; They also need to test negative for COVID-19 twice before they can return to work. For some, this has meant being out of a job for almost a month because they continue to test positive without symptoms.

Concerns have been raised in the past about the effectiveness of the KN95 masks, specifically those used on the New England Patriots team plane in April.

"It is not the gold standard," said Maryanne Bombaugh, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, The Boston Globe. “We know the N95 masks. We know how well they work, what they filter and the security profile that surrounds them. ”

Of the mask situation, MacKinnon said departments will continue to push.

"We just do what we can with what we have," he said.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.