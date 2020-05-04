Facebook Posts Justin and Hailey Bieber Doc Series The Biebers on Watch – Up News Info

Justin Bieber is moving from one digital service to another with his latest documentary series.

Pop star and his wife Hailey Bieber will star in The Biebers on Watch for Facebook Watch. Launching today, the 12-part series will follow the couple as they open their home and marriage in a series of intimate conversations and activities with famous friends and family.

This comes after Justin Bieber: Seasons, which launched in January, became YouTube Originals' most-watched debut episode on the platform.

Biebers on Watch will be filmed on go-pros located at their Toronto home, and features self-shooting segments, where fans will be able to see the couple's everyday life and relationship.

Three episodes of the show will be available weekly on Facebook Watch, including one Facebook Live episode.

In the first episode, the couple heads to the lake and opens up about the ups and downs of their relationship, breakup, and marriage.

Justin Bieber has accumulated over 50 million views on different platforms over the course of his 11-year career, and his 2015 album Purpose has sold over 21 million copies.

His wife Hailey is a model, who has been photographed for American Vogue, W Magazine, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld, and walked for Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott, Tory Burch, and Matty Bovan. She has also hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards, iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, and Drop The Mic.