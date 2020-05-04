Experts expect slow return of international visitors to San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – International tourism will not resume its normal pace until 2023, according to a new report from Tourism Economics, a data and consulting firm. In the Bay Area, the closure of the coronavirus is costing jobs and livelihoods.

"The business no longer exists, Fisherman’s Wharf is a ghost town," said Joseph Amster, a San Francisco tour guide who was fired from one of his jobs. He still goes on his own walking tour portraying Emperor Norton, but he hasn't been working at all.

"The last time I toured was March 7, and half the people canceled that day," said Amster. "So I'm doing it, but it's difficult. It's definitely difficult."

Almost no one travels. Many restaurants are closed. This week, we learned that San Francisco's largest convention, Dreamforce, will be held online.

"It is by far the worst we have seen in the history of modern travel and tourism," said Joe D’Alessandro, CEO of San Francisco Travel, the city's tourism marketing association.

D & # 39; Alessandro said travel and tourism are the number one tax generator for San Francisco, which normally employs 90,000 people. But it has fallen in less than two months.

"The flights are not arriving at the OFS at the moment," said D & # 39; Alessandro. “Hotels that enjoyed 90 percent occupancy and had many employees just a month and a half ago are closed or experiencing less than 10 percent occupancy today. Sixty-four percent of all our tourism spending in San Francisco was from tourists from around the world. And that has practically stopped. "

John Poimiroo, a travel expert, former director of the California Office of Tourism, said 1.2 million Californians are employed in travel and tourism, which, statewide, generates $ 12 billion in taxes.

"The travel economy is spiraling out of control faster than the Harley Quinn roller coaster at Six Flags," said Poimiroo. "We have to throw away the rulebook and we have to start completely new."

That is why tourism offices are now beginning to develop recovery plans.

San Francisco will occur in phases, said D & # 39; Alessandro, which will largely depend on people feeling more comfortable with cleaning planes, hotels and restaurants.

"We will focus on regional travel," said D & # 39; Alessandro. “California people who get in a car and come and spend the weekend in San Francisco. The second phase will be people from the west coast: Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona who want to come to California. "

“The next phase will be the long journey in North America. Whether they come from the east coast, New York is our largest market, or Canada or Mexico. And finally, international will return and international will take a little more time ”.

D & # 39; Alessandro said his biggest fear is that many companies treasured by customers in the Bay Area may not be able to keep the slow ramp back to normal, especially as social distancing remains part of the picture.

"You know, a lot of restaurants live on a very small margin," said D & # 39; Alessandro. “And they count on being full to survive. If we limit the number of people who go to restaurants, many of them cannot survive that way. "

"So we're going to keep them alive. And let's support those companies as soon as we can get out, as soon as they can open. Let's make sure they survive. Let's make sure our neighbors have jobs and that our economy returns."

