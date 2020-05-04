Everything that happened in the digital concert I For India

The I for India initiative was organized by Give India, an organization that is raising funds to help all those affected by the global pandemic, COVID 19. This home concert, with the help of celebrities from around the world, brought her a platform to the common man. donate for the subsistence of those who do not have the privilege of having a constant supply of food or a roof over their heads. Bollywood greats like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh and many more were part of this noble cause. International artists like Mindy Kaling, Lily Singh, Bryan Adams, Jack Black, Jonas Brothers, Will Smith and many more He also contributed to this cause.

This home concert started with Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao singing together and giving the message that started the initiative. Then we saw a variety of musical performances by singers such as Badshah, Lisa Mishra, B Praak, Papon, Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, Soni Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal and many more.

Actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna had conversations with frontline medical and medical workers about the panic over the Coronavirus. They discussed what the future holds and how medical personnel are giving their all to fight the disease.

Varun Dhawan, along with the Shiamak Davar team, put together a beautiful performance on various motivational songs. We also saw actors perform some beautiful songs during this Live. Hrithik Roshan played the piano, Parineeti Chopra sang Teri Mitti, Tiger Shroff sang two Bollywood songs, and finally, saving the best for last, Shah Rukh Khan gave the final performance with his son, Abram.

A song titled, Sad Sahi Ho Jayega was the highlight of the concert and SRK sang and performed with their little one. Banging their heads and talking about positivity in the running, mixed with SRK's obvious ingenuity, this was the perfect ending to a brilliant Give India initiative.