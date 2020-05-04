Eva Mendes insists she didn't devalue Ryan Gosling's parenting skills in response to fans' concerns

WENN / Ian Wilson

After a fan noticed her portraying herself as a single mother fighting without a partner, the actress from & # 39; Training Day & # 39; Emphasize what you find comfortable and uncomfortable sharing on social media.

Eva Mendes has defended his partner Ryan GoslingParenting skills on Instagram after a fan reported the concerns.

The "Training Day" actress, who shares two daughters with him "La La Land"star, broke his own rules about keeping his private life private by talking about his partner online to assure his followers that he is one of the best parents in the world.

When a fan suggested she appears as a single mom struggling without a partner to help her with the kids in her social media posts, Eva replied, "Thank you for your honest comment. So here is my very honest answer," before Explain why he rarely mentions Ryan online.

"I love women. I am a girl of girls. I love connecting with women. That is mainly the reason I have this page," she added, "so when I say I am a 'tired mom'. And I want to connect with other 'tired moms' is not about excluding parents or other caregivers who do so much. It's just that I connect with other women, but in no way devalues ​​what potatoes do. "

"And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a parent is because I keep that part private."

Eva continued to admit that she does not feel comfortable talking about her family in public.

"I don't want to involve him or his parents because I don't feel comfortable crossing that limit that I have set for myself," she continued. "I feel like it's better if he continues to reveal what I'm comfortable with but not involving him or my children too much. It's not about being cautious or strange, it's just about staying private in a public space. Does it make sense? Hope like that Because this is my honest answer and I really love connecting with you women. Glad to explain it more. Send so much love. "

Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011.