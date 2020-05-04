ESPN breaks out of its usual attack zone and establishes a baseball rights agreement in South Korea – Up News Info

ESPN, hungry for sports, has reached an agreement with Eclat Media Group to televise six weekly games played by the Korean Baseball Organization.

The US Rights Agreement. USA It will start Tuesday at 1 a.m. ET with a television broadcast on opening day on ESPN, with a preview of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Major League Baseball, which typically provides dozens of hours of weekly programming to ESPN, has been sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, along with other college and professional sports. South Korea has been hailed for how it has handled the pandemic, emerging on the other side with a more sustained reopening than other parts of Asia.

A game will air on weekdays at 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday through Friday and then Saturdays at 4 a.m. ET and Sundays at 1 a.m. ET, usually on ESPN2 and on the ESPN app. Broadcasts will air Tuesday through Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET, Saturdays at 4 a.m. ET and Sundays at 1 a.m. ET.

Related story Review of & # 39; become & # 39;: if Michelle Obama is not running for something, someone needs to tell this Netflix movie

ESPN play-by-play voices, analysts and reporters will provide English commentary remotely from their home studios. ESPN baseball commentators who contribute to KBO League coverage include Karl Ravech, Jon Sciambi, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, and Kyle Peterson. Ravech and Pérez will call the opening of the season, as well as the games on May 6 and 7.

Under the deal, ESPN will become the exclusive English home for KBO League live games and highlights for the 2020 season, including the postseason and the Korea Series, a best-of-seven title matchup. .

"We are delighted to become the KBO League's exclusive English home and showcase its compelling action and high level of competition," said ESPN Programming EVP Burke Magnus. "We have a long history of documenting the game of baseball and are excited to offer these live events to sports fans."

KBO Commissioner Un-Chan Chung added: “The KBO League is one of the best baseball leagues with world-class players and many exciting initiatives. During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring comfort to communities and provide guidelines for the world of sports. I am pleased that the KBO League can be presented worldwide and I hope it will be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport. "