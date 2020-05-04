Eddie Hall signs a boxing contract with Hafthor Bjornsson: "It all ends in the ring,quot;

It seems that the feud between Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie "The Beast,quot; Hall will soon have a resolution, not in a lifting competition, but in the boxing ring.

Bjornsson set a new world record in the deadlift on Saturday, lifting 1,104 pounds and breaking the 1,102-pound mark set at Hall in 2016. After his feat of record strength, Bjornsson challenged Hall:

"CoreSports just offered me a seven-figure deal," said Bjornsson. "I just knocked out your record, and now I'm ready to knock you out in the ring. It's time to put your fist where your big mouth is and sign the contract. I'm ready. Are you ready, Eddie?"

Hall, who placed his World's Strongest Man trophy in the background of his response video, accepted the challenge on Sunday, signing what appeared to be a contract to fight Bjornsson. If the deal is legitimate, the details have yet to be worked out for a time and place for the fight.

(Warning: rude language is used.)

"I'm going to train for this like I've never trained at all before. I'm going to swim in those dark waters and I want you to come with me," Hall tells Bjornsson. "And I'm going to keep swimming. And I can guarantee you, I don't care anymore, I'm not going to come back. And you will.

"It is a dark, deep, cold and horrible place. And it all ends up in the ring."

If you're looking for the source of Bjornsson and Hall's enmity, it goes back to when the former called Hall a cheat in the 2017 World's Strongest Man competition (which Hall won). Bjornsson turned around the following year and claimed the title of World's Strongest Man 2018. Now, it looks like the two of them will settle their differences not just with their muscles, but also with their fists.

That said, it appears that Bjornsson has a distinct height and weight advantage over his weightlifting rival: He weighs 6-9 and 425 pounds, compared to Hall's 6-3, 362-pound frame. It stands to reason that he also has a greater reach. Also, Bjornsson has at least Some Combat training, as evidenced by his brief combat with MMA fighter Conor Mcgregor.

The only question left to answer: Can & # 39; The Beast & # 39; shoot down & # 39; La Montaña & # 39 ;?