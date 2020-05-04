Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's leading infectious disease expert, spends 19-hour days helping to lead the fight against the coronavirus.

To relieve stress, run daily. But what he really wants, like so many sports fans, is to go to a baseball game.

"I don't think there is anywhere I relax more than sitting in Nats Park and watching my now world champion Nats play a game," Fauci, 79, who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, supporting the New York Yankees. York and now a fan of the Washington Nationals, he said in an interview last week.

That will have to wait. The level of testing for the virus is not adequate enough to allow such mass gatherings.

But the person with avuncular behavior who delivers such encouraging news, as well as practical advice with his Brooklyn accent at press conferences, is a superfan with deep knowledge of baseball history.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, grew up in an Italian enclave in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, during what is known as the golden age of New York baseball. In all seasons from 1947 to 1957, except one (1948), at least one of the city's three major league teams, the Yankees, Brooklyn Dodgers, and New York Giants, played in the World Series. The Yankees won seven titles in that span.

Fauci said playing baseball on the Brooklyn arena grounds, which produced future big league stars like Joe Pepitone and Sandy Koufax, was better than high school baseball. He adored the Yankees, whose home was in the Bronx, despite the Dodgers playing at nearby Ebbets Field before moving to Los Angeles in 1958.

"People don't realize that half the people in Brooklyn, half the kids on the street like me, were Yankees fans and the other half were Dodgers fans," he said, adding: " And we used to spend all our time discussing who is better: Duke Snider or Mickey Mantle? Yogi Berra or Roy Campanella? Pee Wee Reese or Phil Rizzuto?

As a child, he would deliver prescriptions to his parents' pharmacy as soon as he could ride a bicycle and spend much of his free time involved in sports.

He was the captain of the Regis High basketball team, an elite Jesuit school in Manhattan. "He was a little short for the NBA, but he was talented," President Donald Trump said of Fauci at a press conference in early April.

"I like all sports," Fauci said recently, "but I really am much more of a baseball fan."

After college, medical school, and hospital work, Fauci brought his Yankees fan to Washington. He didn't care much about the senators, an expansion team that left Washington to become the Texas Rangers for the 1972 season. He tried to become a fan of the Baltimore Orioles, he said, but "that's difficult when you live 40 minutes from distance,quot;. But when the Montreal Expos moved to Washington to become Nationals in 2005, Fauci was hooked.

"Somehow it caused me that kind of fierce affection for a team that I haven't had since I used to idolize all the Yankees," he said. "I fell in love with the Nats. I don't think he is being unfair to the Yankees. I consider it as a replacement for my childhood love of baseball, which I still have. "

Shows. Last Tuesday, Fauci was interviewed by the Nationals' mainstay, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, for the team's website. They discussed possible scenarios in which Major League Baseball could resume play after stopping spring training in mid-March. Zimmerman offered him tickets. Fauci dizzily said he had been a Zimmerman fan since he was drafted by the University of Virginia Nationals in 2005.

In a subsequent interview with The New York Times, Fauci painted a cautious picture of when baseball might return. Although he said the sport could be a distraction to the public, he acknowledged that the necessary evidence was not yet available and warned against a premature reopening of the country.

"There are certain parts of the country, in the mountain region and in the Midwest and in some of the places where there is very little infection and they are developing the capacity to respond. I think they are returning to some form of more normality," he said "That is very, very different than putting someone in Madison Square Garden to play a game in the Big East."

Despite his hectic schedule, Fauci has still found some time for his other passion, running, to increase his mental and physical health. Before the pandemic, her daily routine consisted of eating yogurt for lunch and running 7 miles on the Bethesda Trolley Trail near her office at the National Institutes of Health. Faci, who has run four marathons and about 50-10 km in his life, said he was looking forward to controlling the spread of the coronavirus so that he could return to his usual daily exercise routine. By then, his beloved baseball, warts, and all, might also have returned.

"I like the rhythm of the game," he said. “Some people think that the game is too slow. But to go to Nats Park to sit down and have a hot dog and a beer and just watch things go slowly and suddenly explode with a couple of line impulses followed by a couple of home runs and then … bingo: your adrenaline multiplies by ten.

"That is a catharsis for people who have a stressful life like me."