Don't wear face masks or come to work – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas restaurants that reopened at full capacity last week have a choice to make: whether or not their employees should wear masks.

A restaurant company came to a decision in which some employees weigh their safety compared to their jobs.

There are no face masks or covers of any kind.

That's what a house employee was told at a Hillstone Restaurant Group establishment in Dallas last week, as restaurants prepared to reopen to 25% of capacity.

That employee, who did not want to be publicly identified, expressed annoyance and was told to think about it, and was later removed from the schedule.

Another employee says some agreed to work because they were offered a 40-hour work week, but were told that if they refused, they would not be eligible to rehire.

He said management also told him that the face masks do not complement the style or level of hospitality of the restaurant group.

Infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Diana Cervantes called Hillstone's decision worrying.

"It is really important to be able to wear those face covers, especially if you can't maintain that six-foot social detachment, which of course when you go to a restaurant, it is very difficult to maintain," said Dr. Cervantes of the Science Center of the UNT Health.

She points out Governor Greg Abbott's standard minimum health protocols for restaurants, which encourages social alienation first.

But if that's not feasible, he says, measures like face lining should be rigorously practiced.

"The best way to anticipate that transmission is to avoid those drops, and the face covers really help with that," he said.

Hillstone management also points to the law, writing on its website: “Current orders do not require our staff or guests to wear face masks. If you are concerned about your safety in this regard, we hope you will join us later. ”

