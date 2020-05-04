Donor thanks Santa Cruz Hospital employees with a $ 1 million donation – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF / AP): It has become common practice in the San Francisco Bay Area for first responders and others to gather outside of local hospitals and encourage health workers during shift changes . An individual has taken that appreciation one step further.

An anonymous thank you note that came out of Dominican Hospital came with a $ 1 million donation with a request that the money be used for bonuses to facility staff.

"Thank you for getting up (and staying awake) to take care of our community," said the note. "This humanity is what makes you heroic."

The gift was designated entirely for employees: nurses, janitors, lab technicians, medical records, even mail room staff and security guards who have worked in the Dominican Republic for at least a year receive a bonus check . Full-time staff receives $ 800, part-time workers receive $ 600.

Hospital President Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz said the donation is a testament to the clinical excellence of its employees and their tireless dedication.

After weeks of hard work, nursing supervisor Amy Loudon said she was surprised by the generosity of a stranger, and especially grateful that she was shared with all employees this week.

“There are many people who keep the hospital running. The nurses and doctors are praised, but we couldn't do it without the staff cleaning the floors, delivering supplies, repairing machines, everything. It is a team, and I am glad that the whole team receives thanks, "he said.

As for your own bonus?

"I'm definitely going to spoil myself a little bit," he said.

That's probably why the $ 1 million anonymous donor made the donation.

