Donald Trump dragged down by CNN journalist Don Lemon: List all the ways that Barack Obama is better than the current president!

Don Lemon hit the current president, even compared him to the previous leader, Barack Obama, and the CNN journalist contained nothing! But his diss did not come out of nowhere!

It all started when Donald tweeted a conspiracy theory about Obama.

Seeing this, Lemon couldn't help but drag him along because he was apparently so obsessed with the former president.

Not only that, but, among other things, he also wrote that Obama is "smarter than,quot;.

He also argued that the conspiracy theory was nothing less than "a new low for a president that goes down all the time."

At some point, Lemon looked at the camera and addressed the president directly before proceeding to compare him to Obama, naming all the ways he is better than him.

‘What does President Obama have that really gets under your skin? Is it because he is smarter than you? Better educated? He did it all on his own, didn't he need dad's help? (Su) Is life more successful? Better looking? What is in it? What is a black man who has achieved and became president? What hit you with all the birth certificate? What is in it? I was just wondering.

And that was not all! Don also accused Trump of creating such controversy with his tweets in an attempt to distract the country from the terrifying situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

WOOHOO! Don Lemon just completely called Trump about his obsession with @Barack Obama. Trump does not want anyone to watch this video. Let's make sure everyone does it! #PresidentBarackObama pic.twitter.com/z4gz7juEc6 – Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 4, 2020 %MINIFYHTML505135d29541b4b5926fafa50075fd2213%

‘At a time when we need leadership, when we need compassion, is this the cr * p you are selling? Conspiracy theories? Trump questioned.

It's safe to say that all non-Trump supporters adored Don's complaint that he called the president for all his incompetence and lack of focus on what is really happening in the United States right now. Do you agree with what the journalist said?



