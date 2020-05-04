Donald Trump claims he's been treated "worse" than Abraham Lincoln

Image: Getty / Wikipedia Commons Image: Getty / Wikipedia Commons

During their unofficial campaign meeting of the Fox News city council on Sunday night, Donald trump He was asked about his relationship with journalists. And because it is obsessed with Abraham LincolnAnd because he is very, very silly, he naturally compared his treatment by the press with the treatment of Abraham Lincoln, a man who was assassinated.

Here is the nonsense that came out of her little baby lips, by Vanity Fair:

"They greet me with a hostile press that no president has ever seen. The closest thing would be that gentleman up there, ”he said, pointing to Abraham Lincoln, who history buffs will remember was shot dead one night in the theater. "They always said Lincoln, nobody was treated worse than Lincoln, I think they treat me worse. You are there, you see those press conferences, they come to me with questions that are shameful, to be honest, shameful. Its form of presentation and its words. And I feel like if I was nice to them, they'd take me off stage. I mean, they come to you with the most horrible, horrendous and biased questions. And you see, 94 and 95% of the press is hostile … The media could also be in the Democratic Party … No one has seen something like this … I am standing there and instead of doing a normal question, Regarding the level of anger and hatred, I will look at them and say: 'What's your problem? What's your problem? " %MINIFYHTML65d2d66f2ee2d343023044b7f0c0e47c14%

In other news about former presidents and Donald trumpHere we have a moving story about George W. Bush, a mass murderer who should be tried for war crimes, and yet somehow come out as the damn Dalai Lama compared to our mentioned current president.

On Saturday, Dubya shared with the American people what I am sure he believed to be a message of hope, inspiration, and empathy amid the covid-19 pandemic:

Trump, being the man he is, gently thanked Bush for his call for unity: