Donald Trump claims he's been treated "worse" than Abraham Lincoln

Image: Getty / Wikipedia Commons
Vomit bagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.
During their unofficial campaign meeting of the Fox News city council on Sunday night, Donald trump He was asked about his relationship with journalists. And because it is obsessed with Abraham LincolnAnd because he is very, very silly, he naturally compared his treatment by the press with the treatment of Abraham Lincoln, a man who was assassinated.
Here is the nonsense that came out of her little baby lips, by Vanity Fair:
"They greet me with a hostile press that no president has ever seen. The closest thing would be that gentleman up there, ”he said, pointing to Abraham Lincoln, who history buffs will remember was shot dead one night in the theater. "They always said Lincoln, nobody was treated worse than Lincoln, I think they treat me worse. You are there, you see those press conferences, they come to me with questions that are shameful, to be honest, shameful. Its form of presentation and its words. And I feel like if I was nice to them, they'd take me off stage. I mean, they come to you with the most horrible, horrendous and biased questions. And you see, 94 and 95% of the press is hostile … The media could also be in the Democratic Party … No one has seen something like this … I am standing there and instead of doing a normal question, Regarding the level of anger and hatred, I will look at them and say: 'What's your problem? What's your problem? "
%MINIFYHTML65d2d66f2ee2d343023044b7f0c0e47c14%
In other news about former presidents and Donald trumpHere we have a moving story about George W. Bush, a mass murderer who should be tried for war crimes, and yet somehow come out as the damn Dalai Lama compared to our mentioned current president.
Free Shipping On All Etsy Vendor Handmade Custom Dog Collars …
On Saturday, Dubya shared with the American people what I am sure he believed to be a message of hope, inspiration, and empathy amid the covid-19 pandemic:
Trump, being the man he is, gently thanked Bush for his call for unity:
- Secretary of state Mike Pompeo is officially a conspiracy theorist when it comes to the origins of covid-19. Very soon it will storm cell phone towers! [New York Times]
- As the nationwide death toll from covid-19 continues to rise, Republican governors like Georgia's Brian Kemp continue to defend your strong desire for people to die. [Politician]
- And in the news that is not about the coronavirus, but a lot in the news that makes me want to stab my eyes with a salad fork, after the National Archives stated Friday that he does not have the records of Tara Reade1993 complaint against Joe Biden, Biden requested that the Secretary of the senate Help locate complaint records. But on Monday, the Senate secretary's office rejected his request, stating that he has "no discretion to disclose" the information. [NPR]
- Clarence Thomas He spoke in the Supreme Court for the first time in a year! And he broke the silence to ask a really important question: "Could Booking acquire an 800 number that is a personalized number? 1-800-booking, for example, which is similar to 1-800-plumbing, which is a registered trademark" . [CNN]
- Surprisingly, Republicans are opposed to something:vote by mail"That most Americans want." [USA Nowadays]