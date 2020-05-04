Don Shula dead at 90: NFL world mourns loss of legendary Dolphins coach

Don Shula, the NFL's all-time winning head coach of all time with 347 wins, died Monday at age 90.

The architect and driving force behind the undefeated 1972 Dolphins had a long coaching career spanning four decades, with two Lombardi trophies and countless wins on the soccer field that led to the Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that head coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd – Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Shula's NFL career was exemplified by his ability to flex with his players. In the 1970s, the Dolphins were a powerful team, while Marino's years focused on an aerial assault on opposing defenses. That 1972 Dolphins team remains the only undefeated team in NFL history.

The passing of the NFL's most-winning all-time head coach drew strong reactions from the NFL community:

"One thing I never want to be accused of is that it doesn't work."

RIP Coach Don Shula. – Kenyan Drake ™ (@ KDx32) May 4, 2020

Although I never met Coach Shula personally, that quote was on the wall above the doors before you left the Miami facility. On the best and worst days, it reminded me that I would never settle for less than the best. Thank you coach – Kenyan Drake ™ (@ KDx32) May 4, 2020

Today is a sad day. Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in all aspects of his life. Many will miss him, but his legacy of character and excellence will endure. All the best to Mary Anne and the Shula family. pic.twitter.com/PLoIhyPGrl – Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) May 4, 2020

Holy cow RIP Don Shula. One of the training icons that I thought would be immortal. He still dies comfortably positioned as the most winning coach in #NFL history, with 347 wins (including the playoffs). By perspective, #Patriots’Bill Belichick is at 304. https://t.co/eSqIsvhIpz – Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 4, 2020

Don Shula did an amazing thing during his Hall of Fame career: moving into a totally different situation. style to empower your staff. The '70s Super Bowl champions were power run teams. The ‘80 / assa 90 were happy last air assaults with Marino. Flexible and brilliant football mind. RIP 🙏🏻 – Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) May 4, 2020