Don Shula, the NFL's all-time winning head coach of all time with 347 wins, died Monday at age 90.

The architect and driving force behind the undefeated 1972 Dolphins had a long coaching career spanning four decades, with two Lombardi trophies and countless wins on the soccer field that led to the Hall of Fame in 1997.

Shula's NFL career was exemplified by his ability to flex with his players. In the 1970s, the Dolphins were a powerful team, while Marino's years focused on an aerial assault on opposing defenses. That 1972 Dolphins team remains the only undefeated team in NFL history.

The passing of the NFL's most-winning all-time head coach drew strong reactions from the NFL community:

