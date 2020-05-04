The NFL lost a training icon Monday. Don Shula, the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame coach, died at the age of 90, the team confirmed.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that head coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd – Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

The 33-year-old NFL coach, who retired in 1995 and was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame two years later, leaves behind one of the greatest legacies in NFL history. Not only does he hold the league's all-time record for victories, he was also a multiple-choice NFL Coach of the Year, and the only team to lead an undefeated team in league history.

Shula's death will reverberate throughout the world of sports, not just soccer. Looking at his career achievements, it's easy to see why:

33 years trained

Shula, who coached 33 years, seven for the Colts, 26 for the Dolphins, is tied with Curly Lambeau for the second-longest spot in league history. They only follow George Halas, who trained 40 seasons in five decades for the Bears.

Due to the times he trained, Shula also holds the record for most games trained: 526 (490 in the regular season and 36 in the postseason).

347 professional victories

Shula holds the NFL record for most overall wins (347) and most regular season wins (328). The next closest brand is the Halas brand 318 and 324, respectively.

It's also worth noting that Shula's 19 playoff victories rank third in NFL history. Only Bill Belichick (31) and Tom Landry (20) have more.

Four-time NFL coach of the year

Another stat that stands out in Shula's historic career: He is the only four-time NFL Coach of the Year in league history. He was awarded that honor in 1964, & # 39; 67, & # 39; 68 and & # 39; 72. (He is also the only four-time winner of the Sporting News Coach of the Year, awarded in 1964, & # 39; 68, & # 39; 70 and & # 39; 72).

By context, Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, has only been named NFL Coach of the Years three times. Chuck Knox is the only other three-time winner.

Twice Super Bowl champion

Shula's first foray into the Super Bowl produced less than ideal results: Her team lost to Joe Namath and the New York Jets of the AFL in Super Bowl 3, 16-7, but later made up for it with the Dolphins earlier 1970s. Four seasons after losing his first Super Bowl, Shula, then with the Dolphins, led Miami to consecutive Super Bowl titles in 1972-73.

He lost his next two Super Bowl appearances in the 1982 season, shortened by the strike, and again in 1984.

Only undefeated team in the NFL: 17-0

Shula was 2-3 in Super Bowl appearances, but at least he owns the only undefeated season in the NFL Super Bowl era. His 1972 Miami team ran at the table, leading the league both offensively and defensively (27.5 and 12.2 points per game, respectively).

Perhaps the most impressive statistic for this perfect season was the number of close calls Miami surpassed: They won six games for a single possession, including all playoff games.