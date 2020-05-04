Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter sounds bad about her engagement

Dog the Bounty Hunter is engaged.

The television star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, proposal to Francie Frane, his representative confirmed to E! News on Monday.

"They are very happy and expect a long life together," said the spokesman.

While an exact date for the nuptials has not been disclosed, Dog said Sun, who broke the news, hopes to have "the biggest wedding there has ever been."

So how did the 67-year-old celebrity come up with the question? Francie told the publication that she went out to pick up some food and returned to a house full of candles. He then claimed that Dog told him that he needed to speak to her.

"So I put all the food in the kitchen and went in and said, 'I know God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend a moment without you,'" he said. Sun, then added: "And he knelt down and opened the ring box and said: 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'

Of course, Francie said yes.

The major milestone came three months after Dog sparked engagement rumors with Moon angell, which were revealed to be false. It also happened 10 months after his wife, Beth Chapman, passed away. Beth died in June 2019 after her battle with cancer.

After news of the engagement spread, Dog's daughter Bonnie chapman He turned to social media to address the reactions of fans. While she noted that she is "very grateful for those who support them," she also asked "those who want to criticize,quot; that "please let my father live in peace."