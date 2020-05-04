Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter sounds bad about her engagement

Dog the Bounty Hunter is engaged.
The television star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, proposal to Francie Frane, his representative confirmed to E! News on Monday.
"They are very happy and expect a long life together," said the spokesman.
While an exact date for the nuptials has not been disclosed, Dog said Sun, who broke the news, hopes to have "the biggest wedding there has ever been."
So how did the 67-year-old celebrity come up with the question? Francie told the publication that she went out to pick up some food and returned to a house full of candles. He then claimed that Dog told him that he needed to speak to her.
"So I put all the food in the kitchen and went in and said, 'I know God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend a moment without you,'" he said. Sun, then added: "And he knelt down and opened the ring box and said: 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'
Of course, Francie said yes.
The major milestone came three months after Dog sparked engagement rumors with Moon angell, which were revealed to be false. It also happened 10 months after his wife, Beth Chapman, passed away. Beth died in June 2019 after her battle with cancer.
After news of the engagement spread, Dog's daughter Bonnie chapman He turned to social media to address the reactions of fans. While she noted that she is "very grateful for those who support them," she also asked "those who want to criticize,quot; that "please let my father live in peace."
"Let him be happy, please, for God's sake, let him be," he wrote in the comment section of one of Dog's posts. "My father has been through so much last year without my mother. It has been extremely difficult to see one parent pass and the other so determined to follow. My father deserves to be happy. He still has my mother's name on his chest " He will never forget her and the love she gave him. She would be happy that my father is in love and finds peace. "
Then he asked critics to "please save your comments."
"And if you can't, then it reflects more on you than on him," Bonnie added. "Life has never been easy for my dad, but love is something that comes naturally to him."
Bonnie called Francie a "wonderful woman,quot;. While he said "no one can replace,quot; his mother, he acknowledged that "it is okay to let new people in."
"Life is full of so much pain and pain, at times like this is when love is unexpected," he added. "For those who claim to know my mother's wishes: remember that we as a family went through all the excruciating and painful details of what would come next. I had this conversation with her, my mother had so much love for my father that she never I wanted him to be alone. My mother wanted him to be happy no matter what. There will always be one and only Mrs. Dog. Welcome to the pack, Francie. "
After a commenter alleged "Beth's only wish was (Dog) not to remarry," Bonnie made things clear.
"This is something we all talk about, his feelings changed as his condition worsened," he wrote in response. "We all thought that he would have more time, he fully trusted God, but his time with us was not as long as we expected. My mother wanted my father to be happy at all costs. There will never be another Mrs. Dog, but there may be a Mrs. Chapman. "
When asked how she felt about the news, Bonnie also weighed in on this.
"Of course. I miss her (every day), but I know she sent Francie," he wrote. "She is a blessing and is helping my dad to heal day by day."
%MINIFYHTML1af6b68cc0d231d577d80cdff2814e6c13%