Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter quenches criticism of her engagement to Francie Frane

A spokesman for Duane Chapman confirms that the reality TV star has proposed his girlfriend, less than two months after making their romance public and ten months after his wife Beth passed away.

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter is engaged to get married. The reality TV star proposed to his girlfriend Francie Frane, less than two months after confirming that they are dating in March. "They are very happy and hope for a long life together," their spokesperson told reporters.

In an interview with The Sun, the couple detailed how Dog asked Francie the question over the weekend in a romantic candlelight proposal at her home in Colorado. "I didn't expect it at all," said Francie. "I think he had gone to pick up some food and when I came back he had all the lights off with only a few lights on and a lot of candles burning."

"So when I came in I thought, 'Wow, this is amazing.' Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you,'" he continued describing. "So I put all the food in the kitchen and went in and said, 'I know God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend a moment without you.'

She continued while crying: "And he knelt down and opened the ring box and said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' Who can say no to that? It was wonderful. "

Dog and Francie plan to wait until the coronavirus blockade ends to get married. While no date has been set yet, he hopes to have the "biggest wedding ever" open to all his fans, in what he says will be "an incredible party."

"So we are negotiating words right now because I want to open it," the TV star said about how she would make that happen. He explained, "It would be a great party and it is just what people need right now."

The dog's engagement to Francie comes just 10 months after his wife Beth Chapman died of cancer. He had promised before his death that he would never remarry, although he did not rule out going out again. Therefore, it is not surprising that their engagement was met with mixed reactions.

Addressing the reactions of the fans, his daughter Bonnie chapman He turned to social media to defend his father. While she noted that she is "very grateful for those who support them," she also asked "those who want to criticize" that "please let my father live in peace."

"Let him be happy, please, for God's sake, let him be," he wrote in the comment section of one of Dog's posts. "My father has been through so much last year without my mother. It has been extremely difficult to see one parent pass and the other so determined to follow. My father deserves to be happy. He still has my mother's name on his chest " He will never forget her and the love she gave him. She would be happy that my father is in love and finds peace. "

She told critics to "please keep your comments to yourselves," adding: "And if you can't, it reflects more on you than on him." She continued to share: "Life has never been easy for my father, but love is something that comes naturally to him."

Calling Francie a "wonderful woman," she said "no one can replace" her mother, but "it's okay to let new people in." She continued: "Life is full of so much sadness and pain, at moments like this is when love is unexpected. For those who claim to know my mother's wishes: remember that we, as a family, go through every unbearable detail and painful what was next. "

She claimed that her late mother would be happy for Dog, and recalled: "I had this conversation with her, my mother had so much love for my father that I would never want him to be alone. My mother wanted him to be happy no matter what. There will always be one and only Mrs. Dog. Welcome to the pack, Francie. "

When asked by a fan how she felt about the news, Bonnie said, "Of course. I miss her [every day], but I know she sent Francie." He continued talking about the 51-year-old widow, "She is a blessing and is helping my dad to heal day by day."