Dog the Bounty Hunter is engaged 10 months after Beth Chapman's death

Dog the Bounty Hunter has confirmed that he is committed.
Reality TV star, real name Duane Lee Chapman, is set to tie the knot with Francie Frane. This news comes about 10 months after Dog's wife, Beth Chapman, passed away. Beth died in late June 2019 at the age of 51 after battling throat cancer.
"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time he would get up to go hiking on Koko Head Mountain. Just today, he climbed the ladder to heaven," Dog tweeted on June 26, 2019, confirming the death of Beth. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."
Dog, who also sparked engagement rumors earlier this year, shared details of his proposal to Francie in an interview with The Sun, and shared that he wants to have the "biggest wedding ever."
Francie, who started dating Dog earlier this year, also shared her reaction to his proposal.
"I wasn't expecting it at all," Francie told the store. "I think he had gone to pick up some food and when I came back he had all the lights off with only a few lights on and a lot of candles burning."
"So when I came in I thought, 'Wow, this is amazing.' Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you,'" Francie recalled. "So I put all the food in the kitchen and went in and said, 'I know God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend a moment without you.'"
"And he knelt down and opened the ring box and said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'" Francie said. "Who can say no to that? It was wonderful."
Only a week ago, Dog shared his love for Francie on Instagram, writing: "I scream and cry Beth, where are you? Why did you leave me? Then I look and see you Francie and the pain turns into a smile. I LOVE YOU! WOMAN!!"
