Dog Bounty hunter and girlfriend of a month Francie Frane got engaged less than a year after Beth Chapman's death

Ten months after losing the love of his life to cancer, Dog the Bounty Hunter seems to have found love again! The reality star and his one-month-old girlfriend, Francie Frane, are reportedly engaged.

Apparently, the man proposed during a romantic candlelight dinner.

This also means that Duane is about to get married for the sixth time!

During an interview for The Sun, the happy woman admitted that "I didn't expect it at all."

‘I think I went to pick up food and when I came back I had all the lights off with only a few lights on and also a lot of lit candles. So when I walked in I thought, "Wow, this is amazing." Then he said, "Come on, sit down because I really need to talk to you," he continued to scrub.

Francie also shared with the same media what Dog told her when she asked the big question.

According to her, when she knelt down and took out a ring, she said: ‘I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend another moment without you. He said, "Do you want to marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?" Who can say no to that? It was wonderful ".

The man also spoke to The Sun about their plans for a future together, emphasizing that he wants "the biggest wedding ever, an incredible party."

That means even fans are invited!

As if that wasn't obvious enough, the Dog rep shared with HollywoodLife that he and his new fiancé are expecting a long and happy life in each other's company!

