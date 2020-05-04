Doctors Have Discretion Over Non-Essential Procedures – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan hospitals and doctors have "wide discretion,quot; to decide whether to delay procedures during the pandemic, the state said in a new guideline issued under pressure to allow providers to do more as the coronavirus case curve spikes. flattens.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's medical director and deputy director of health, wrote the memo on Sunday. It came six weeks after Governor Gretchen Whitmer restricted all nonessential medical and dental care to ensure that the health care system had sufficient capacity and equipment to treat COVID-19 patients and limit the spread of the virus.

The governor's order is still in effect, but "is intended to be flexible, preserve the physician's judgment, and encourage individual consideration of what patient services can be safely delayed without causing a significant decrease in health," Khaldun said.

In-person contact should be limited as much as possible, he said. But if doctors determine that it is necessary, they should take steps such as asking patients to wait in their cars until their appointments, to require masks, and to have separate entrances for visits from healthy and sick patients.

Khaldun encouraged providers to prioritize appointments for their most vulnerable patients and consider allowing visits for vaccines.

"Recognize that procedures or visits that were not urgent several weeks ago can now be, at the discretion of the physician," he wrote.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

