DJ Khaled Fan in skimpy clothes won't stop talking for him on IG Live and begs him, "Talk to me normal!"

A DJ Khaled fan showed the star too much love during a live IG session! The woman can be seen appearing onscreen in very revealing clothing, including a small string bra and very short shorts, taking him by surprise.

And then she starts twerking and he is even more amazed.

DJ Khaled could barely contain his smile of satisfaction, but at the same time, he insisted that what he was doing was wrong and tried to cover his eyes or look away several times, without much success.

The man pleaded with the daring fanatic to "speak to him normally,quot; over and over again, emphasizing that he has a wife and a family.

As you may already know, the DJ is married and has two children, and he would rather have no strangers speaking for him on social media.

However, as much as he tried to stop what was happening before his eyes, he obviously still enjoyed it!

If you've already seen the clip that is going viral, Khaled could barely contain his smile when he sees the attractive woman.

It all started with the famous chatting with random fans on the live app, but at some point, this particular fan appeared, wearing provocative clothing and ready to show him his moves.

"I have love and everything, but I have family," he argued, his eyes completely bulging out of his head.

But she did not stop! In fact, she just scaled the show, and got a bottle of water that she then poured onto her butt as she continued twerking.

"Talk to me normal, talk to me normal," he insisted without success.

In the end, he had no choice but to end the broadcast to stop his show on his page.

After the video started spreading everywhere, DJ Khaled shared it on his IG with the caption: ‘I have love for everyone. Please take it easy when I'm in fan luv IG luv. Again I have love for everyone. Please, let's be respectful. Nothing but love BLESS! "



