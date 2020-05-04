Disney Stock Long Downgraded by Bull on Eve of Quarterly Earnings Report – Up News Info

Disney shares have been downgraded from "buy" to "neutral" by Wall Street analyst Michael Nathanson, who had long been bullish on the media giant's shares.

"There are a number of risks" to the company since COVID-19, Nathanson wrote in a note to clients, "that could lead to this unprecedented event having a longer impact." It also slashed its 12-month target price to $ 112 from $ 120.

On Tuesday afternoon, Disney will report financial results for its second fiscal quarter, which ended on March 31. Its shares started the week at $ 105.50, well above its high of $ 153.41 last year. The shares had changed hands for more than $ 140 for months until the pandemic took its toll in March. They have found a base just above $ 100 over the past month as small glimpses of optimism were observed and some global regions began reopening.

Disney has been among the most affected entertainment companies during the pandemic. Its lucrative theme parks, cruise lines, and hotels close, movie premieres are interrupted, and the sports power of ESPN is unable to stream games. Beyond those clear impediments, Nathanson sees an expected increase in cord cutting and softness in television advertising that hurts free cash flow. The successful streaming with Hulu and the fast start to Disney + have been positive, but it won't be enough, as Nathanson sees it.

"The central problem for Disney is not that its future is not well protected, it is that the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are incredibly detrimental to its finances in the short and medium term," the analyst wrote.