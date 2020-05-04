Disney expels Alabama man from quarantine on abandoned Discovery Island

Late last week, Florida authorities launched a one-day manhunt to capture a man trying to escape a pandemic on an abandoned and possibly haunted tropical island owned by Disney, an admirable and cinematic endeavor that was eventually he was frustrated by the transfer laws.

As reported by AL.com, Richard McGuire, 42, of Mobile, Alabama he was arrested Thursday night after trying a trick on YouTube or executing a very laid-back long-term quarantine plan: camping on Disney's Discovery Island, a giant island wildlife park that has been closed for nearly 20 years.

According to the Orange County, Florida sheriff's department, McGuire was first seen on Discovery Island Thursday morning by park personnel. The authorities' pleas to McGuire, dramatically projected onto Disney's public communications system, went unheeded; The deputies then toured the area by helicopter, boat, and foot. When McGuire was finally apprehended, he said he had not heard the warnings, as he was taking a nap in one of the property's abandoned buildings; the intrepid explorer also said that he had not realized that the closed and dilapidated island was not open to the public and described it as a "tropical paradise", which is exactly what it is.

Discovery Island, once called Treasure Island, opened in 1979 and has been closed to the public since 1999. Originally a zoo, the attraction it was home to ring-tailed lemurs, Galapagos tortoises and countless species of birds. (It also, somewhat predictably, sparked an investigation into charges of cruelty to animals.) The park was closed to make room in Disney's portfolio for the largest and most similarly located Animal Kingdom; At the time, possible plans for the property included honeymoon cabins and a kids' camp, according to a tale. at Orlando Sentinel. Neither of those plans was carried out, and the 11-acre island has been more or less intact since then.

According to McGuire's arrest report, the man "stated that he had entered for camping on Monday or Tuesday and that he had planned to stay on the island for about a week." On Sunday, he told the New York Times that he had actually been shooting pictures for your YouTube channel. In 2017, a young man hit McGuire on this assumption expose, uploading a video of the lush and creepy landscape to YouTube:

McGuire has been charged with a misdemeanor trespassing and has been banned from Disney for life, a small price to pay for four days of complete and uninterrupted solitude. Up News Info salutes McGuire's effort to reuse the entertainment conglomerate's property and live in her own personal action movie.