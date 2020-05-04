Digital Payments: Digital Payments Increase During Closing to Benefit Telecom Companies: Report – Latest News

Digital payments in India are on the rise in continued crashes caused by Covid-19 that will accelerate mobile / 4G data penetration and build a service ecosystem.

According to a CLSA research report, the acceleration in data penetration will be especially positive for Bharti Airtel, as 50 percent of its subscribers have yet to upgrade to 4G, and in services, the latest catalyst will be the Reliance partnership. Jio with WhatApp for JioMart ramp up.

CLSA said that digital payments in India are increasing in the continuous blocks led by Covid-19. They have already tripled in the past two years to 3 billion transactions per month.

Digitally, mobile accounts represent 50-75 percent of transactions in volume and value. However, India's mobile data penetration is still only 57 percent, even when mobile penetration is 87 percent. Increasing digital payments will accelerate mobile / 4G data penetration and create a service ecosystem, according to the report.

India's digital retail payments were already expanding with retail digital volumes expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56% from December 2015 to December 2019 and one value expanding to a CAGR of 30% .

RBI data reveals that government demonetization had reduced cash in circulation as a percentage of GDP to 8.7 percent in fiscal year 2017. It subsequently increased to 11.2 percent in fiscal year 19, but had not yet reached pre-demonetization levels, underscoring the increase in digital payments.

"Our conversations with a leading mass market DTH operator reveal that the ongoing blockade across India has driven DTH digital recharges from 60% to 80% in weeks," the report said.

UPI, a real-time instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI), which enables instant money transfer between two bank accounts on a mobile platform, is being aggressively promoted by the government.

Launched in April 2016, UPI's monthly transactions have increased to 1.3 billion with a transaction value of 2.2 trillion rupees, which implies 43% of the total volume of digital payments and 32% of the total value.

UPI transactions now account for 41 percent of the total value of mobile banking transactions, up from 14 percent in January 2018, and the government is now taking more steps to aggressively promote digital payments through UPI in ongoing locks.

The increase in digital payments will accelerate the penetration of data and services, CLSA said. The latest catalysts for digital services will be the Reliance Jio partnership with Facebook WhatsApp, which will accelerate the acceleration of JioMart (Reliance Retail's O2O offering).

Digital payments increase subscriber engagement to mobile, reduce turnover, and most importantly, the need for digital payments will accelerate mobile / 4G data penetration.

An acceleration in mobile data penetration will be especially positive for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, with more than 50 percent of the mobile subscriber base not yet upgraded to 4G.

In addition, as mobile increasingly becomes a short-term and long-term digital / cashless payment instrument, it will create a growing ecosystem of useful services, CLSA said.

