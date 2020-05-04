Did Michael Jordan really say & # 39; Republicans also buy sneakers & # 39 ;? The story behind the infamous date

For years, there has been a stain on Michael Jordan's carefully curated image in the form of four words: "Republicans also buy sneakers."

That quote paints an image of Jordan as someone willing to choose "trade on conscience." His intense focus on the court and marketability as "Air Jordan,quot; combined with his aversion to political affairs only helped solidify that reputation.

But did Jordan actually utter that infamous phrase? Is the criticism fair? Episode 5 of the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; addressed the controversy in surprising detail considering Jordan's producer was a partner in the project.

Before delving into Jordan's latest thoughts on the subject, it's important to understand the context of the quote itself.

MORE: Michael Jordan's Net Worth Highly Paid to Billionaire Entrepreneur

When did Michael Jordan say "Republicans also buy sneakers,quot;?

The comment first appeared in Sam Smith's 1995 book "Second Coming," which chronicled Jordan's journey from minor league baseball to the NBA. Smith referenced the 1990 Senate race between North Carolina Democrat Harvey Gantt and incumbent Republican Jesse Helms, noting that Jordan had no interest in supporting Gantt despite what it might have meant for his efforts to oust Helms.

Via slate:

He was approached by the candidate for the United States Senate, Harvey Gantt, a black politician who ran against Jesse Helms in North Carolina, Jordan's home state. Gantt hoped Jordan's name would help him defeat Helms, widely regarded as a virulent racist. But Jordan refused. He explained that he was not involved in politics, he really did not know the problems. And, as he later told a friend, "Republicans also buy shoes."

Smith's original account was spread through the national media. According to Jordan S. Johnson, some version of the phrase, which included "shoes,quot; or "sneakers,quot; according to the publication, was attached to Jordan, who had become a global icon by doing nothing to "piss anyone off." . the writer of a 1998 piece for Fortune magazine titled "The Jordan Effect,quot;.

"Michael lost some credibility with the African-American audience, and people were disappointed that he didn't go out and support Gantt," Johnson said during his interview for Episode 5.

But when it comes to dating, context is key.

More than two decades later, Smith, now a writer for Bulls.com, admitted that Jordan was not having a serious conversation when he said "Republicans also buy sneakers." (Yes, even the original author's choice of words changed over time.)

Here's the key excerpt from Smith's recent piece on the team's site:

So I'm defending the case of Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt, and while Jordan knew this wasn't the best topic for his league, he was still delighted with the last word. Because after all that means you won. It didn't matter if it was a game, a gamble, the first to get dressed or recorded, the first bag on the conveyor belt at the airport that, incidentally, he had arranged with a ten for the baggage handler. Conversation and can-you-top-this was a competitive event for Jordan. There were more skilled players, but no one with that manic reserve, never drained of competitive energy and desire. That's why he worked harder, too. It is not necessary to be better. But don't lose to anyone in anything. Then he shot me the last word. "Republicans," he said with a smile, "also buy sneakers."

Jordan shared a similar account during one of his interviews for "The Last Dance," saying he was joking on the team bus. (He did not specifically mention Smith's presence.)

"I don't think that statement should be corrected because I jokingly said it on a bus with Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen. He was thrown up his sleeve," Jordan said. "My mother asked me to make a public service announcement for Harvey Gantt, and I said, 'Look mom, I'm not talking out of pocket about someone I don't know. But I will send a contribution to support him. & # 39; What did I do ".

For better or for worse, Michael Jordan remained true to his "energy,quot;.

While it seems the quote that created an seemingly endless amount of headlines was nothing more than an impromptu comment meant to provoke some laughter, Jordan's lack of public support for Gantt and opposition to an openly racist candidate disappointed many of his fans. , including former President Barack Obama.

"For someone who, at the time, was preparing for a career in civil rights law and in public life, knowing what Jesse Helms stood for, would have wanted to see Michael push harder on that," Obama said during the Episode. 5. "On the other hand, I was still trying to find out, 'How am I handling this image that has been created around me and how can I live up to it?'

At the time, Jordan was unfavorably compared to athletes like Muhammad Ali. For better or for worse, he remained constant in his apolitical stance.

"I never considered myself an activist. I considered myself a basketball player," Jordan said. "I wasn't a politician when I was playing my sport. I was focused on my trade. Was I selfish? Probably. But that was my energy. There was my energy."

Jordan has rarely expressed his views on political or racial issues, including in his post-game career, although he did share a strong statement about former Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014. He has also quietly donated and worked with politicians. Over the years, including Obama, and his history of philanthropic work rivals the praise list from his days with the Bulls.

"It will never be enough for everyone. I know. I realize that," Jordan said. "Because everyone has a preconceived idea in terms of what they think I should do and what I should not do. The way I follow my life is to give examples.

"If it inspires you, great, I'll keep doing that. If it doesn't, then maybe I'm not the person you should follow."