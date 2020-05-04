Dick Vitale desperately wants to get sports back, but only if competitors are 100 percent sure

Dick Vitale wants everyone to be safe.

That is his biggest concern.

He also wants to watch sports again, as soon as possible, as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm a sports fanatic," he told Sporting News, citing his status as a ticket holder for the Rays, Buccaneers and Notre Dame football season.

However, seeing those teams play again soon falls far short of safety in terms of their priorities. Why is he issued a series of tweets over the weekend he initially suggested a preference for no sport if fans couldn't be present, but gradually transformed into a different position.

On Monday he clarified his position to Sporting News:

"What I'm just saying is that if you paint a very positive image that things are fine, I have no problem with them starting without fans." It's better than nothing.

“I always try to look at the glass as half full instead of half empty. I'm just saying I want to make sure everyone says it's safe; safe for everyone involved. I want to see the action.But I'm smart enough to understand it, unless it's clear to me that it is for sure, why should players be involved?

"This scared me, more than anything in my 80s."

Vitale had to postpone his annual gala, which would take place this weekend. It is now scheduled for September 4. Her event raises $ 5 million a year to fight pediatric cancer; Donations can still be made at DickVitale.com.

Vitale is concerned that if an event is not safe for fans, how can it be for competitors? But he also said he hopes that if universities return to on-campus learning in person in the fall, "you have to play, and I think they will play."

Vitale expressed concern about whether the tests are a sufficient indicator for the reopening of sports competition because the tests have not been shown to be 100 percent accurate. However, in a reopening scenario, athletes would be screened many times during a "preseason,quot; training period and any issues, as long as they follow established protocols that would likely limit public interaction, would likely be discovered before the competition resume / start.

Vitale said that if a vaccine were developed, that would ease his concern. It would also be encouraged if Dr. Anthony Fauci, the voice of the US government response. USA At the pandemic, it will declare that returning to competition is acceptable.

The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season on March 11, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL and other leagues followed on March 12, the same day that the NCAA canceled the spring sports championships and the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Vitale said it was "hard,quot; not to participate in March Madness for the first time in decades; he has been on ESPN since 1979; The network aired part of the tournament for most of its first decade there, and has helped cover and analyze since CBS took over.

"I was able to understand and understand basketball, as much as I loved it, it was not the most important thing to deal with," Vitale told SN. "My heart breaks for all those kids like Obi Toppin, the Dayton team, but if that's the biggest problem they have, they will have an incredible life." There is a pain, but you have to deal with it. "