Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood hoping to re-sign: "I would love to play here in the long run,quot;

New Jersey Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood is a pending restricted free agent after the 2019-20 season. He said he hadn't thought about that much until recently.

"During the season, I really don't like to think about contracts or things like that, but now that I've had time to sort out a little bit, I've talked to my agent a little bit," Blackwood told reporters. in a call on Monday. "I really don't know exactly how everything is going to happen, but whatever it is, I like Jersey. I love playing here and I would love to play here in the long term. I'm sure we can solve something like that and hopefully it can go smoothly. "

In his second season with the Devils, Blackwood stepped forward as the starting netminder after Cory Schneider was sent to Binghamton. In 47 games, he recorded an average of 2.77 goals against with a saving percentage of .915 and 7.30 goals saved above the average.

As part of New Jersey's young core with forwards Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha, Blackwood wants to stay with the Demons and grow with them.

"I love playing here. Everyone has always asked me what it's like to play here and I say it is a very good place. I think this team in the future should be very, very good," he said. "Right now, I think they are the youngest team on average, so that shows that in the future everyone will develop and I think it could be really exciting if we can all develop together."

"I think it's exciting and I want to be a part of it and I see myself being a part of it. It is definitely a place in a situation where I see myself for a long time."

The season was tough for the Devils as they started 9-13-4 before firing head coach John Hynes. Under interim coach Alain Nasreddine, the team was 19-16-8 and had the league's best penalty (86 percent) since taking office on December 3.

Blackwood characterized his season as good, but added that he has a long way to go as just a 23-year-old NHL goalkeeper.

"I was proud of the way I handled certain situations I had entered, but I still believe that looking at myself and evaluating myself is something that I have a long way to go to continue growing and developing," he said from his hometown. from Thunder Bay, Ontario. "I was happy with the way my season was this year, but at the same time, there are a lot of things I can improve on. Starting the year, we struggled a bit. We started to find our way a little more. Fortunately, I had the opportunity to have this year to continue growing and developing. "

New Jersey's second-round pick in 2015, Blackwood had a heavy workload in the first half of the season, playing in 30 of the team's first 39 games. While he's not a huge fan of playing back to back, he didn't mind going through the pipes as long as he had free time between games.

"I think playing a lot is a good way to develop, especially at first. There is a fine line between resting and finding the right amount, so you want to try to find it and then balance it out as best you can," he noted. "I think at the end of the year, maybe from the end of December onwards, we did a good job handling workloads and things like that, especially since I played a lot of games before."

"I was happy with how things went for me this year."