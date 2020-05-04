Detroit rapper's popular song supports Whitmer – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may not be popular with outsider protests lately, but she's certainly getting the love of a well-known Detroit rapper.

"That's what people know about me in town, they know I make a song about important issues," said popular Detroit rap artist Gmac Cash.

Gmac Cash has been rapping for about nine years and has all of the following. Known for his comical and topical rap style, he said that after seeing how protesters were against Governor Whitmer's stay-at-home order, he wanted to rap about it as well as show the Governor that many in the urban community support it. .

The song is titled "Big Gretch," a name the Detroiters lovingly gave it.

"When we get big against something in Detroit, that means it's big, so Big Gretch," he said.

The song recently received over 100,000 hits on YouTube, including one from Governor Whitmer himself, who says he approves of it.

Whitmer went to Twitter on Sunday saying he loved the nickname and the song. He even replied to one of the verses: "This is too much. I love the nickname. I love the song. See you at the cookout @GmacCash. Until then, Big Gretch says stay home and be safe.

