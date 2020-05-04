Details on Salman Khan Bulbul's upcoming company Marriage Hall



Salman Khan's new production, Bulbul Marriage Hall, was supposed to hit the floors in April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is now uncertainty surrounding filming. Directed by Rohit Nayyar, the plot of the film revolves around two couples, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda and Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah. The film will take place in Lucknow.



Giving an insight into the film, a source revealed that Salman Khan recommended Sunil Grover with whom he had recently worked in Bharat. His character has comic overtones, with lots of humorous phrases. He plays a brother for Pulkit in the movie. The dialogues are by Raj Shaandilyaa.



In addition to Bulbul Marriage Hall, Salman also plans to release multiple films under his banner, which are currently in different pre-production stages. On the acting front, Salman will be seen next in a thriller, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

