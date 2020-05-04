Denver council approves receipt of $ 38.6 million from FEMA

The Denver City Council approved a grant agreement Monday night that will allow $ 38.6 million in federal coronavirus relief cash to flow from state coffers to local government.

The cash sparked controversy last week when two council members voted against putting the issue on the agenda as a late addition. A unanimous vote was required and council members Chris Hinds and Candi CdeBaca opposed.

During that meeting, Hinds cited issues of transparency and time constraints for his vote against. He also mentioned the discrepancy between a lucrative batch of bonuses awarded to Denver Health executives and front-line license staff.

%MINIFYHTMLb9a88394f966b555e9373c2fcea4258a12%

The councilman made it clear several times that he had no intention of stopping the cash flow, but had questions and wanted clarity on the matter before moving on.

On Monday night, during the council's second attempt on the subject, the grant agreement was approved with unanimous approval.

The agreement releases cash from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is currently in the hands of the Colorado Department of Public Safety. With the approval of the council, the money will be divided between the city and the county of Denver, Denver Health and the Denver International Airport.