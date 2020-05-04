Demi Lovato enhances body positivity with her collection of Fabletics capsules

Demi Lovato partnered with Fabletics for her capsule collection, as reported by Suzy Kerr, and the capsule has become a huge success. With the Coronavirus pandemic underway, Demi's clothing line comes at a time when more women are working at home and struggling to stay positive. Demi designed sportswear to be motivating and inspiring and to make women feel their best. Co-founded by Kate Hudson, Fabletics encourages women to stay strong, healthy and active while providing them with beautiful and functional sportswear at an affordable price. In addition, Demi designed her collection of capsules in bold colors to help lift spirits. As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten everyday life, the bold colors have proven to be effective, and many women who bought the new Demi line have said they liked that they helped contribute to people affected by the virus, while At the same time, they felt more confident wearing the clothes.

Demi Lovato stated the following.

"It is very important for all of us to feel empowered, invincible and strong from the inside out. My collection is designed to do just that: elevate it with bold colors and striking contours for the greatest confidence boost to date."

One of the biggest benefits for Fabletics right now is that Kate Hudson originally designed her sportswear to wear anytime, day or night. Demi's collection is no exception. With many people complying with quarantine and lockdown orders, Demi x Fabletics clothing can be worn all day and helps motivate women to stay active, even when they are at home and unable to visit a gym.

You can watch a photo slideshow with Demi Lovato wearing the clothes from her collection below.

You can read Demi Lovato's pledge to donate $ 5 from each sale to help provide critical PPE for healthcare workers. Winnings will be limited to $ 125,000 and donations will be made until June 30, 2020.

Fans are using the hashtag # Demi4Fabletics to share photos of themselves wearing the clothes.

Have you bought Demi's Fabletics collection? What do you think about the clothes?

