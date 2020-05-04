Don Shula died Monday on his 90th birthday. As 2020 marks 25 years since the last time he coached the Dolphins, it is a tribute to his legendary legacy that everything he accomplished as a great all-time player still resonates in the NFL today.

Shula spent 33 consecutive years leading a team, starting with the Colts from 1963-69 and ending with the Dolphins from 1970-95. He won an NFL championship in Baltimore, leading that team to Super Bowl 3, and then won two Super Bowls in Miami, interspersed by two AFC championships.

In addition to being a member of the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame, Shula was named to both the 1970s NFL team and the all-time centennial team. He was the Associated Press Coach of the Year four times and for the first time as Sports Illustrated Illustrated Man of the Year. His two sons, Dave and Mike Shula, have had long careers as a soccer coach in some way.

There is no doubt that Don Shula will always be NFL royalty. These are some of the amazing achievements that defined his greatness.

MORE: Ranking of Super Bowl Winning Head Coaches, From Legendary to Lucky

Don Shula won more games than anyone, and he didn't lose much either

Shula has the most regular season wins (328) and the most total wins (347) than any other coach in NFL history. Bears legend George Halas is next with 318 and 324. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is 273 and 304. Belichick would need to train five more successful seasons without Tom Brady having any chance of breaking the record for Shula.

Shula had a winning percentage of .677, which is incredible for that longevity. He had just two losing seasons, both with the Dolphins in 1976 (6-8) and 1988 (6-10) with their teams making the playoffs go 18 times.

He was meant to be a soccer teacher.

Shula grew up just northeast of Cleveland in the city of Grand River, Ohio on Lake Erie. He remained local playing soccer at John Carroll University, which now houses the Don Shula Sports Center. After Shula, the show produced several notable NFL members, including London Fletcher, Josh McDaniels, Nick Caserio, Greg Roman, Tom Telesco, and Dave Caldwell.

Shula was a good college runner and was recruited by the Hometown Browns as a defensive back in 1951. Shula, well versed in sociology and mathematics and initially pursued a career as a coach and teacher first, after considering the Catholic priesthood, before taking his shot in the NFL.

Before coming to the Colts in 1955, Shula was in the Ohio National Guard for the Korean War and also added a master's degree in physical education from Case Western Reserve. By the time he retired in 1957 and was transitioning to training, Shula, who was playing for Hall of Fame teammates Paul Brown and Weeb Ewbank, gained invaluable initial experience with schematics, tactics, and team chemistry.

MORE: Don Shula's Coaching Race By The Numbers

He knew how to build a dominant defense at all levels.

The first and only NFL coordinator Shula concert was to oversee the Lions defense from 1960 to '62. Detroit became very difficult to score and move the ball against him. From a fierce front four led by Hall of Fame member Alex Karras to a secondary led by Hall of Fame member Dick's "Night Train,quot; lane, the Lions could disrupt the field and make big plays with the ball. .

The Colts came to call in 1963 after Ewbank was fired, because Shula left a lasting impression of training intelligence when he played under him. Baltimore's defense was another superior unit and was more effective as a complementary unit with former Shula teammate Johnny Unitas as the starting QB.

%MINIFYHTML4c12882720ccc18e3108946a9766fdfc12%

During his seven seasons with the Colts as head coach, Shula's scoring defenses ranked at number 7, number 1, number 4, number 3, number 2, number 1, and number 6 in the league. Shula did so with limited help from the Hall of Fame, with Gino Marchetti early and Ted Hendricks late.

That was an accumulation of Shula's work with the Dolphins, emblazoned by the "Unnamed Defense,quot; led by Hall of Fame center linebacker Nick Buonoconti, defensive tackle Manny Fernandez, and security officers Jake Scott and Dick Anderson.

Shula's genius was looking at how defenders could better complement each other to create a complete unit with various limited strengths and weaknesses. Many others, like Belichick, have also accepted knowing that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

MORE: The NFL world mourns the loss of legendary Dolphins coach

He is responsible for the only perfect season in the NFL.

The 1972 Dolphins have had plenty of rivals, but as teams like the 2007 Belichick Patriots have come close and failed, there is a growing appreciation for Shula that takes the Dolphins to an impeccable record of 17-0.

Sweeping the 14-game regular season was tough enough, but then the Dolphins had three straight playoff wins over the 10-4 Browns, 11-3 Steelers and 11-3 Redskins. The defense finally won the championship with a 14-7 victory over Washington in Super Bowl 7.

Shula had some all-time quarterbacks on the job, starting with Unitas and ending with Dan Marino. But setting the tone for what Belichick does, Shula was very adaptable to his staff. When he had the best passers-by and receivers, he pitched often. In 1972, when he had powerful indoor offensive linemen in the Hall of Fame Larry Little and Jim Langer blocking Hall of Fame runner Larry Csonka, he was also able to control the ball to complement his defense.

It was the bridge between the NFL's coaching past and its present and future.

Shula learned wherever she went and understood what kind of personnel it took to win games consistently and at the highest level. He won with all sorts of teams and knew how important it was to join long-term quarterbacks on a long-term basis, with Unitas, Earl Morrall, Marino, and another Hall of Fame member, Bob Griese in the middle.

Shula led the Colts to Super Bowl 3 just before the official NFL-AFL merger and had the Dolphins roll out as a successful organization soon after. Shula, like Tom Landry of the Cowboys and Chuck Noll of the Steelers, with his long and familiar contemporaries, where he fell back on Halas and Curly Lambeau.

In the modern game, Belichick and latest Super Bowl winner Andy Reid have been shown to have the same combination of stability and adaptability as Shula. As they stand out now as exceptions of more than two decades, there is a better recognition that what Shula did so well for so many years is very difficult to do.

It's easy to see that Shula's big winning numbers were impressive. But the processes that brought him to the all-time bottom line are the ones that really should define how much it meant to the NFL.