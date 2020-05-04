Define the forum of the American groups "Creating solidarity for black and Asian communities" – Up News Info

José Antonio Vargas' media advocacy organization Define American has partnered with MACRO, Gold House, Color Of Change, the Coalition for Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and the UTA Foundation to organize the live-broadcast virtual panel, Black + Gold Forum: Building solidarity and support for black and Asian communities through COVID-19 and beyond May 5 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

The panel will feature producer and director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), CEO and founder of The Black List, Franklin Leonard, fashion designer and philanthropist Prabal Gurung, and investigative journalist and recipient MacArthur "Genius Award" and creator of the New York Times 1619 Nikole Hannah-Jones Project.

They will discuss how blacks and Asian Americans are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, from the highest death rates and severe economic stress to waves of hate crimes and racist rhetoric both online and offline. The four panelists will shed light on how Black and Asian communities and allies can build support and solidarity and combat the anti-Black and anti-Asian racism and xenophobia that the pandemic has brought to the fore again.

"As an organization that connects the dots between race and immigration, this conversation, awkward as it may be, is necessary, especially right now," says Noelle Lindsay-Stewart, director of defense and entertainment associations for Define American. "Xenophobia and racism go hand in hand, and we are committed to fighting both at every opportunity."

"As a Filipino immigrant to the United States, I am aware that blacks and Asian Americans have a long and complex history of interaction," adds Vargas. "There is a cure that must be done, and it is imperative that these two communities be in solidarity with one another."

