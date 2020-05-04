Day 90: Darcey, who is in quarantine, takes matters into her own hands

Not even a global pandemic will keep 90 day promise: before 90 days star Darcey Silva of fixing her nails, even if she has to do it herself with the help of her twin sister Stacey.
In the exclusive glimpse above 90-day fiancé: quarantinedDarcey reveals her big surprise for Stacey and unpacks all the necessary items for her manicures at home. "I have a plan for Stacey, I think he is going to love this," Darcey tells his own camera in the exclusive preview. "I am planning a day off because we have to put our nails back on, we have to fix our hair, we have to become beautiful again."
Darcey has everything you need, from tips to drills and even glitter to dazzle nails.
"Being in this confinement, you have to be resourceful. We've always relied on spas and salons to fix our nails and hair, but we don't have that luxury right now," says Darcey.
They have all the equipment, but do they know what they are doing?
90-day fiancé: quarantined features cast members from across the 90 Day Fiancé franchise who film themselves and their loved ones with no producer or crew present. It is all a filming of the new normal they are in during the coronavirus pandemic.
"In the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the world to capture couples while struggling against distance and obstacles on their way to love, but like the rest of us, they have never endured a challenge like this, " Howard Lee, president and CEO of TLC, said in a statement. "Many fans have been curious about how their favorite partners and individuals are coping during the crisis, so we have asked them to film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories have a lens for the world, from anxiety and booth fever to laughter and inspiration. We feel humble and glad that they opened their hearts and homes to the TLC public during this unprecedented time. "
90-day fiancé: quarantined airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
%MINIFYHTMLdc56adcf59aa2e19e447a08b860a0f4413%