David Adefeso shares some things he wishes his 20-year-old self had known

David Adefeso shared some of the things he wishes his 20-year-old self had known. Take a look at the cool things he had to tell his fans on social media.

‘Things I Wish My 20-Year-Old Me Knew: It is important that we teach our children to be responsible with money, including managing credit, budgeting, saving, and investing. But it is so important to teach them the life lessons that they wish they had known at age 20; The basic principles of life that help build the good habits that are necessary for life's success. Click on the link in my biography to see the full video on my new YOUTUBE channel … and don't forget to press the red SUBSCRIBE button, so you don't miss a thing, "David wrote in his post.

A follower asked, "What are the best stocks David invests in now and where can we see his weekly money and investment lessons?"

David replied: ‘You can see it on my new YouTube channel. Click my bio link above and it will direct you there. Hope to see you there. And don't forget to subscribe. "

Someone else said: ‘Thanks for sharing. Starting to work on them, "and a commenter posted this message:" Thank you for sharing this knowledge. I need my 15 year old son to connect with this kind of knowledge. Thank you for caring enough to share. "

One commenter wrote: ‘I wish someone had told or taught me this in my 20s. I learned the difficult way last year. I've definitely learned my lesson. "

Someone else said: Me I love how you explain things! So simple and comprehensive. I love to see you.

Another follower also thanked David for his advice: ‘Thank you for thinking and helping the children. This will definitely make your future brighter! "

Recently, it has been revealed that David is helping Tamar Braxton's sister promote her skin products. Towanda Braxton created some really amazing skin care products, and David wishes she made them for men, too.



