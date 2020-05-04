David Adefeso makes fans happy by telling them a secret about Tamar Braxton's skin

David Adefeso is helping Tamar Braxton's sister promote her skin products. Towanda Braxton created some really amazing skin care products, and David wishes she made them for men, too. Check out his message below.

"I can't believe how much softer and smoother my @tamarbraxton's skin got during quarantine after she started using her sister's skincare products." I wish @itowandabraxton and @ladybugskincare_ also made products for us. #EqualOpportunitySkinCare, "David wrote in his post.

Towanda showed David some love in the comments and also responded with love.

One follower said, "Tamar's skin looks amazing. I have to get me some of that lotion," and another commenter posted this: ‘@ david.adefeso, it's very kind of you to support your family. I wish there were a lot more disinterested people like you. "

Tamar shared the same post and captioned it with the words tollofiwn: ‘The PERFECT gift for me mama and ya baby mamas (it also works because I had popcorn skin) 🙏🏼✨🔥’

Someone else said, "I wish you well," and one commenter posted this: "Bring back the Tamar Collection." I bought all the shoes and 3 dresses. "

A fan told Tamar: ‘Your interview with Lauren Speed ​​and Cameron Hamilton was absolutely horrible and you were a disgrace! They are a wonderful couple and your,quot; ghetto "interview style was just stupid and you were so STRONG. Be better! Show yourself in a better light and shine that light on others, it will serve you well. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Hello @tamarbraxton, did you solve that sea moss? You should add it to the vegan protein shake … it tastes good and the benefits are worth it. "

Tamar and David excited their fans recently when they were told they released a new series on YouTube that excited their fans.

Ad

Is named Quarantined and docked, and the videos deal with all kinds of delicate topics.



Post views:

0 0