Dark Star Pictures Acquires Coming of Age "Jumbo" Love Story – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Star Pictures has acquired the North American distribution rights to Zoe Wittock & # 39; s Jumbo. The French-language coming-of-age love story is awaiting a movie premiere in the fall of 2020. Dark Star President Michael Repsch negotiated the deal with Pip Ngo of XYZ Films.

Jumbo, starring Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a burning lady, paper flags) debuted at Sundance earlier this year at the World Cinema Dramatic Competition before heading to the Berlin International Film Festival. Based on a true story, the film follows Jeanne, a shy young woman who lives at home with her uninhibited mother and works as a cleaner at an amusement park. During his night shifts, he begins spending time with the alluring new Tilt-A-Whirl trip he decides to call Jumbo, and achieves an intimate bond with the trip. She ends up being seduced by "her" red lights, smooth chrome, and oily hydraulics. As a result, she wants to seek an exciting new relationship with Jumbo.

%MINIFYHTMLa81a54f733f1e6bbc15fc679e650c26912%

"Having been trained in the United States as a filmmaker (at AFI), I have always felt like a product of American and European sensibility," said writer and director Wittock. "Sundance, which has always been a dream of mine, has offered us an extraordinary window into the American market, and I couldn't be more excited to bring it to this audience!"

"Jumbo it's a tour de force with impressive performances, neon-soaked images and one of the most unique stories you'll ever find, ”adds Repsch. "Zoe Wittock's debut feature will draw attention and leave audiences speaking for years to come."

Jumbo It is being sold worldwide by WTFilms.