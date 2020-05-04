Dallas restaurants reopen, some experience confusion over code compliance – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The first phase of Governor Greg Abbott's plan to reopen the Texas economy has begun.

Last weekend, restaurants were allowed to reopen at 25% of capacity.

"It was very exciting for us and our customers," said Kenny Huff, owner of The Avenue Sports Grill.

The Dallas restaurant was one of many that has reopened.

"I think everyone was very aware of social distancing," said Huff. “They were five or six feet away, we had hand sanitizers, we had the paper menus, we got the salt and pepper off the table. We are doing what we should be doing. "

Huff said city code enforcement officers have been around every day to make sure of it, but sometimes there has been some confusion.

"Sometimes the message changes," he said. "We will have a compliance code that will go through and say, 'You guys are doing great' and then another one will come along and say, 'Hey, you need to change this.'"

Huff said that despite the occupancy certificate on the wall listing his business as a restaurant, during his last visit he was told that he would need to remove the bar stools because it gives the perception that they & # 39; re a bar.

He fulfilled.

"We are just trying to do what we can to stay open until times change," he said.

In two weeks, Governor Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement on whether it is safe to move to phase two of his plan to reopen the Texas economy.

This could allow restaurants to open to 50% of their capacity.

Bars, gyms, hair salons, and nail salons may also reopen in some capacity.

