Dallas rental assistance seekers met with busy signs, technical issues – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– On the first day, the City of Dallas began accepting applications for its new housing assistance program, more than 13,000 people submitted an application.

But for many residents, the beginning of the application process was marked by technical flaws.

"I understand that the @CityofDallas website is having problems …. I have been told that our IT staff is working on it, and some people have still been able to submit their requests. I know it is frustrating. Keep trying to reload if you can." Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted.

Lakia Parker found the website down and the phone lines busy.

But 90 minutes later, he was able to access the application online.

"I started filing applications at 9 a.m., like 9 o'clock," said Parker, a freelance cameraman who is two months behind on rent.

"I just don't want to be one of those people who gets overlooked," Parker said. "I still have to pay my rent too."

By the end of the morning, it seemed that the glitch had been mostly fixed. But the demand was undeniable.

In the first 15 minutes, 936 requests were filed, according to figures provided by a city spokeswoman. By 10 a.m., the total had increased to 1,560 applicants.

At 3 p.m., 13,139 requests had been submitted and 420 calls had been answered.

"I would say we are definitely ready, but people need to understand the demand and the problem in terms of what is happening on the ground," said the city's Chief Economic Development and Neighborhood Services Officer Eric Anthony Johnson. "We are talking about an economic event of epic proportions, the likes that we have not seen since the Great Depression."

Johnon said the program, which earmarked $ 13.7 million, is probably only enough to help 1,000 households.

"To tell the truth, I expect this to work for up to 72 hours," Johnson said. "I see this as a fast-moving process."

Most of the program's funds come from the CARES Act.

Johnson said that if Congress approves another aid package, the city will seek to continue the assistance program.

James Hunt said he hopes the site's technical problems this morning will not interfere with his chance to receive help. The system threw it out before I finished applying. He was finally able to submit his request later in the morning.

"It's on a first-come, first-served basis, so I don't know if my application was filed early or if I was two hours behind everyone else," said Hunt, who runs a marketing agency. "If I can get rid of my biggest expense in the next few months, I can focus on going back to business and taking that burden off."

Hunt said he already had to move to a cheaper apartment because he could no longer pay the rent at his place near the Dallas Farmers Market.

Applicants must meet certain requirements to qualify.

They must show that they lost their job or income due to COVID-19.

Additionally, residents must provide certain documents to qualify.

If accepted, applicants can receive up to $ 1,500 per household per month. Eligibility determines how long funds can be received, which can range from up to three to 24 months.

If approved, the funds will be paid directly to homeowners, loan providers, or utility providers in approximately three to four weeks, according to Johnson.

Residents who do not qualify include

– City employees and their immediate relatives.

-People living in public housing.

-People receiving housing vouchers

-Families living in units owned by immediate relatives

-Households that have already received federal CARES relief from another agency

-Households that earn more than 80% of the area median income

Applicants can start the process online or by calling 469-749-6500, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. at 5 p.m.