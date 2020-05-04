Dallas Cowboys pitch to QB Cooper Rush as Andy Dalton takes the reins as backup – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – More changes in Cowboy Country. The Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Andy Dalton on Monday and quit Cooper Rush, who had been Dak Prescott's backup since the mid-2017 season.

Dalton is guaranteed at least $ 3 million in the one-year deal that could be worth up to $ 7 million for the 32-year-old former Cincinnati starter. The Bengals released Dalton with a year remaining on his contract after recruiting Joe Burrow first overall.

It is the Cowboys' biggest investment in a backup since Kyle Orton was behind Tony Romo in 2012-13. Orton replaced an injured Romo by the end of the regular season in 2013 when Philadelphia beat Dallas with a playoff spot on the line.

Prescott has not missed a game in his four seasons, including three playoff starts. Rush, a 2017 non-recruited free agent outside of central Michigan, earned housekeeping in five games over three seasons. He completed one of the three passes.

Rush signed a $ 2.1 million offer as a restricted free agent in March. There was no money guaranteed in the deal, and he was free to negotiate with other teams.

Behind Dalton, job number 3 should be James Madison's Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick this year, and Clayton Thorson. The former Northwest QB was a fifth-round pick from Philadelphia last year before the Cowboys signed him to his practice squad.