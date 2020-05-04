'Dallas' actor 'Picket Fences' was 80 years old – Up News Info

Michael Keenan, an actor who played Mayor Bill Pugen on the CBS series from the 1990s Picket fences and Baron van Swieten in the 1999 Broadway revival Amadeo, died on April 30 at the Casa de Campo and Hospital of the Motion Picture & Television Fund in Woodland Hills, CA of natural causes unrelated to COVID.

His death was announced by his family and the USC School of Dramatic Arts, where Keenan was a member of the faculty for more than 25 years. A noted actor and director on the regional theater circuit, Keenan starred in more than 100 productions for theater companies, including the South Coast Repertory, Seattle Repertory Theater, the San Diego Shakespeare Festival, and, in Los Angeles, the Ahmanson Theater, the Mark Taper Forum. and Taper, too.

Related story Rosalind Elias dies: the opera singer who debuted on Broadway at age 81 was 90 years old

As a director, Keenan performed at the Old Globe Theater, The Pasadena Playhouse, Asolo State Theater, Occidental College, and the Tiffany Theater in Los Angeles.

%MINIFYHTML96f17d6dba27aaf4c11818933de6c36b12%

Her many television credits include appearances on Starsky and Hutch, Alice, WKRP in Cincinnati, Hill St. Blues and St. elsewhere, with recurring roles in Picket Fences, Dallas and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

A member of the faculty of the USC School of Dramatic Arts, Keenan directed plays there from 1987 to 2015. “With his inimitable combination of technical brilliance, artistic insight, and dry wit, Michael Keenan inspired legions of students as a professor of I study and, perhaps more movingly, as stage director, "said David Bridel, dean of the USC School of Dramatic Arts." He had a particular gift, based on his own illustrious acting career, in putting on scene of great comedies, including works by authors such as Oscar Wilde and Georges Feydeau: devilishly difficult to achieve with students, but always impeccable in Michael's experienced and talented hands. "His kindness, wisdom, humility and loyalty will be long remembered. time between colleagues and collaborators. He was simply a wonderful man. "

Keenan is survived by her sisters-in-law Diana, Sally and Jan and eight nieces and nephews. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a memorial will be scheduled at a later date. For further updates, the family suggests contacting [email protected]