Cynthia Bailey kills a Greek goddess vibe in her RHOA virtual reunion outfit – fans are hitting her for this reason

Cynthia Bailey showed off her RHOA Virtual Reunion outfit, and fans were amazed. Check out her gorgeous white dress below.

Many of her fans were disappointed that she said in the caption that she was grateful to her glamor team; This obviously means that social distancing was not something Cynthia used as a good example for others.

‘A #diahanncarroll with a touch of #tinaturner & #whitneyhouston The Greek goddess kills the atmosphere a bit. which see? the classics never go out of style🍑 # rhoa # reunionseason12 #timeless Dress: @tarikedizofficial Hair: @jtavar_ @dahextensions

Makeup: @hotlikefirre ", Cynthia captioned her post.

Somoene more said: ‘So how are you not doing your own style and makeup in a running of the bulls? I am a great admirer, but why did you not give social distance and set an example? BTW, I'm not in America and people die like flies here in the UK. "

Another follower posted this: ‘If that's your reunion dress, I can't wait to see your wedding dress. Just gorge ", and another fan seemed annoyed and wrote:" Just curious … you're home … putting on everything glamorous just for the gram "

Someone else said to the RHOA star, "Cynthia, please don't drop the franchise!" You are the best !! & # 39;

Another follower posted this message: "Sorry, you ripped,quot; ALL "off Cynthia! Dress, beauty, loot, and stance, no shadow, but I need the other ladies to have,quot; Multiple seats "and take notes! Just,quot; glamorous "!

Somoene more exclaimed: "You guys killed him this season with these looks!" And another follower said, "Wow, you look so beautiful. I love seeing you on TV. I'd love to talk to you sometime. So happy that you're happy with your new husband."

A follower posted this: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 splendid! Looking like a Greek goddess 😍 ’

Aside from this, Cynthia has been doing some power walks recently, and is filming while doing this, to keep fans updated.

Ad

Many people had some issues with the fact that she was not wearing a sports bra, nor was she wearing a mask while walking down the street.



Post views:

0 0