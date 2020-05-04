Covid-19 forces international NFL game to Nix this season – Up News Info Detroit

The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season to the US stadiums. USA Due to the coronavirus pandemic. All five regular season games will be played in the stadiums of the host teams.

Two home games were scheduled for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London and two at the new Tottenham facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins hosting. The Arizona Cardinals were to be the home team for the game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The opponents had not been announced.

The NFL said in a statement Monday that "for the entire season to be played in NFL team stadiums under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of the players, staff and fans …

Commissioner Roger Goodell made this decision after consulting with our clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities, and international stadium partners. "

The NFL has organized regular season games in London every year since 2007. Since 2013, the Jaguars have organized a game there every season.

"While the many NFL fans in London, the UK and Europe will obviously be disappointed by this news, it is absolutely the right decision to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the sport," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. "I know that the NFL remains fully committed to London and I look forward to welcoming NFL teams to the capital in 2021."

Mexico City has had a regular season game in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

"After considerable analysis, we believe that the decision to play all of our games in the country this season is the right one for our players, our clubs and all of our fans in the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom," said Christopher Halpin, executive vice president of the NFL. . "We greatly appreciate the support of our government and statistical partners in Mexico and the UK, who agree with this decision, and look forward to returning for the games in both countries in the 2021 season."

The league is slated to release the full schedule this week and plans to adhere to it, though contingencies are being discussed as protection against the pandemic.

