Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 4, 2020 – Up News Info

Coronavirus: latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Monday, thousands of retailers in Minnesota will return to work under new rules that will allow them to pick up on the sidewalk amid the governor's stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, on the national front, President Donald Trump says the death toll from COVID-19 in the US USA It could reach 100,000.
Here are the latest headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic:CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.