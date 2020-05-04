Coronavirus Updates: Big Ten Conference to extend suspension of all organized team activities until June 1 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Big Ten Conference on Monday announced that all organized team activities will now be suspended until June 1.

This is an extension of the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions until the end of the academic year. The Big Ten also previously announced a ban on all recruiting on and off campus for the foreseeable future.

According to Big Ten officials, the conference is taking this time to work with medical experts and institutional leaders to determine next steps regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference will re-evaluate again after June 1.