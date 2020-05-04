Coronavirus map of Spain and case count

There have been at least 218,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health. As of Monday night, 25,428 people had died.





Spanish authorities have begun loosening the closure across the country since mid-March, one of the strictest in the world, which only allowed outside people to walk their dogs or buy groceries. In the last week of April, children under the age of 14 were allowed to go out for the first time in six weeks, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a plan to return to normal by the end of June. As part of his plan, Prime Minister Sánchez wants parliament to approve an extension of the current state of emergency beyond May 9, but his minority government faces strong criticism from opposition parties for its handling of the crisis.

The coronavirus outbreak has severely damaged Spain's image as one of the healthiest nations in the world, which has long boasted of a robust universal healthcare system and the longest life expectancy in the European Union. The pandemic has knocked out thousands of the country's health workers, who account for nearly 20 percent of its confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest reported share in the world. Amid the gloomy episodes of the crisis, an ice rink in Madrid became a temporary morgue, and soldiers found abandoned or dead residents in the beds of their nursing homes.

The New York Times found that official counts in the United States and in more than a dozen other countries have counted fewer deaths during the coronavirus outbreak due to limited availability of evidence.

Spanish authorities have changed their method of data collection several times since March, creating confusion over the actual number of confirmed cases in the country. On April 16, the health ministry began including the results of the antibody tests in its daily count of confirmed cases, only to retract a week later. Antibody tests, authorities said, do not reflect new infections, because "they do not determine whether the person developed the disease, how long it has been since he or she has developed immunity."

As of April 24, the confirmed case count includes data obtained only from diagnostic PCR tests, which caused a decrease in the number of known infections, from around 220,000 to just over 200,000.

Spain, like most countries, only counts the deaths of those who have tested positive for coronavirus. The Madrid and Catalonia region, the most affected areas of the country, have begun to report "confirmed or suspected,quot; coronavirus deaths provided by funeral homes in daily updates, but those updated figures are not included in the daily death tolls published by the Spanish Ministry of Health. The regional numbers there include deaths in nursing homes and suggest that the number of deaths is much higher than reported so far.

Spain has also faced a severe shortage of test kits, and has not evaluated those without symptoms. According to authorities, more than a million tests had been carried out at the end of April, including 40,000 per day in recent weeks. But the Spanish media have questioned such figures.

Where can you find more information?



Read more about Spain's overwhelmed nursing homes and see how unprotected healthcare workers, calling themselves "healthcare kamikazes,quot;, have built their own equipment. Police officers have played the guitar on the streets every day, and the Spanish organized elaborate Good Friday celebrations from their balconies.

