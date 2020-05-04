Home Latest News Coronavirus map of Spain and case count

Coronavirus map of Spain and case count

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coronavirus map of Spain and case count

There have been at least 218,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health. As of Monday night, 25,428 people had died.


Cases reported in Spain


Total cases reported per 100,000 people

+10

+100

+200

There are no reported cases

Double click to enlarge the map.

Use two fingers to scroll and zoom. Tap for more details.


Source: Ministry of Health of Spain.

This is how the number of cases in Spain grows:

Cases reported by province

Cases

For 100,000 people

Madrid

 62,395

 933
Catalonia

 50,366

 662
Castilla y León

 17,334

 721
Castilla la Mancha

 16,050

 787
Basque Country

 12,952

 594
Andalusia

 12,194

 144
C. Valenciana

 10,436

 209
Galicia

 9,011

 334
Aragon

 5,188

 392
Navarre

 4,918

 754

Note: Detailed death data was not available for some areas.

Spanish authorities have begun loosening the closure across the country since mid-March, one of the strictest in the world, which only allowed outside people to walk their dogs or buy groceries. In the last week of April, children under the age of 14 were allowed to go out for the first time in six weeks, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a plan to return to normal by the end of June. As part of his plan, Prime Minister Sánchez wants parliament to approve an extension of the current state of emergency beyond May 9, but his minority government faces strong criticism from opposition parties for its handling of the crisis.

The coronavirus outbreak has severely damaged Spain's image as one of the healthiest nations in the world, which has long boasted of a robust universal healthcare system and the longest life expectancy in the European Union. The pandemic has knocked out thousands of the country's health workers, who account for nearly 20 percent of its confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest reported share in the world. Amid the gloomy episodes of the crisis, an ice rink in Madrid became a temporary morgue, and soldiers found abandoned or dead residents in the beds of their nursing homes.

How the cases are growing

This is how the number of new cases and deaths are changing over time:

New cases reported per day in Spain

February 1st

May 3

%MINIFYHTML7bb0b9895a70ed894b797efe2f25b60812%

7-day average

New cases

Note: The seven-day average is the average of one day and the previous six days of data.

New deaths reported per day in Spain

February 1st

May 3

7-day average

New deaths

Note: The scale graph for deaths is adjusted from the case graph to show the trend.

The New York Times found that official counts in the United States and in more than a dozen other countries have counted fewer deaths during the coronavirus outbreak due to limited availability of evidence.

Spanish authorities have changed their method of data collection several times since March, creating confusion over the actual number of confirmed cases in the country. On April 16, the health ministry began including the results of the antibody tests in its daily count of confirmed cases, only to retract a week later. Antibody tests, authorities said, do not reflect new infections, because "they do not determine whether the person developed the disease, how long it has been since he or she has developed immunity."

As of April 24, the confirmed case count includes data obtained only from diagnostic PCR tests, which caused a decrease in the number of known infections, from around 220,000 to just over 200,000.

Spain, like most countries, only counts the deaths of those who have tested positive for coronavirus. The Madrid and Catalonia region, the most affected areas of the country, have begun to report "confirmed or suspected,quot; coronavirus deaths provided by funeral homes in daily updates, but those updated figures are not included in the daily death tolls published by the Spanish Ministry of Health. The regional numbers there include deaths in nursing homes and suggest that the number of deaths is much higher than reported so far.

Spain has also faced a severe shortage of test kits, and has not evaluated those without symptoms. According to authorities, more than a million tests had been carried out at the end of April, including 40,000 per day in recent weeks. But the Spanish media have questioned such figures.

Where can you find more information?

Read more about Spain's overwhelmed nursing homes and see how unprotected healthcare workers, calling themselves "healthcare kamikazes,quot;, have built their own equipment. Police officers have played the guitar on the streets every day, and the Spanish organized elaborate Good Friday celebrations from their balconies.

This is where you can find more detailed information:

%MINIFYHTML7bb0b9895a70ed894b797efe2f25b60813%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©