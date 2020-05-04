Coronavirus in MN: Survey shows 70% of resorts and camps experience dangerous drop in income – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota restaurants and resorts say they are running out of time and money.

Hospitality Minnesota Executive Director Liz Remmer says they estimate that if some companies don't reopen completely in the next two months, they will be forced to close forever.

READ MORE: Governor Walz approves that summer resorts are reopened by election with stipulations

Cascade Vacation Rentals is the largest property rental company in Northern Minnesota. Up News Info spoke to its media coordinator, Jaye White.

"At Cascade, and most companies here on the north coast, we only make money from May through September," White said.

Since the day they closed in March, they have been planning a safe return.

"The only thing we couldn't really understand was the bedding and blankets. So the easiest thing was to remove them, and now we're just asking guests to bring theirs," White said.

Staff will also use PPE and regularly disinfect rooms. Cascade believes they are ready for business and just need the order to stay home lifted.

%MINIFYHTMLa3b69e090bed3c15572a8cfc6012504f12%

READ MORE: DNR commissioner urges fishermen to fish close to home to combat spread of COVID-19

For many, that cannot come soon enough. A survey by Explore Minnesota shows that 70% of resorts and camps have seen a dangerous drop in revenue.

The hotel industry, which also includes hotels, says it's crucial that they have customers during the first 100 days of summer. If that doesn't happen, many say they won't return. Some popular restaurants and bars have closed forever, and more are expected to follow.

“At this point, we would expect that 15% have probably already closed their doors. It is a very low margin business, "Remmer said.

She says that struggling businesses range from start-ups to others that have been in families for generations. She said some will need time to resupply and retrain employees so that customers feel comfortable returning.

"There are definitely ways to do this safely, and we are ready to make that happen," Remmer said.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.